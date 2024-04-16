Has Travis Kelce listened to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department? His cheeky hints

Taylor Swift may have once said that ex Joe Alwyn was among the first people to listen to her songs, but now boyfriend Travis Kelce has proudly taken that spot.

Ever since the headline-making couple started dating over the summer, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end hasn't shied away from publicly gushing over his girlfriend and her massive accomplishments.

And though Swifties have proudly embraced the NFL star as their favorite lady's leading man, as they anxiously await for the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, out on April 19, they might be a little envious to learn that the forthcoming Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host has gotten quite the advanced listen from the ever-elusive Taylor.

WATCH: Taylor Swift announces new album at during her Grammy win

Shortly after Taylor made her unexpected album announcement at the Grammys, Travis, during a media event ahead of the Super Bowl, confessed about the upcoming album, Taylor's 11th: "I have heard some of it, yes," and declared: "It is unbelievable."

He went on: "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops," though made sure to not reveal too much, adding: "I can't give you anything. I'll leave that up to her."

The Tortured Poets Department includes 17 songs, some written by Taylor's longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, with features from Post Malone as well as Florence + The Machine.

© Getty Taylor and Travis were recently supporting friends at Coachella

In typical Swiftie fashion, many fans have already crafted their theories about the album, including what songs may be about Joe.

MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look so in love as they walk hand in hand on dinner date in LA

MORE: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's split one year later: what Joe has shared of his life since the break-up

The album was declared by Swifties a break-up album as soon as the title itself was revealed, as some claim it's a sly nod to a group chat Joe previously revealed he had with fellow actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, titled The Tortured Man Club.

Taylor and Joe were together for six years

Moreover, the album's release date, April 19, also has fans thinking it's a nod to Taylor's break-up, the reason being that on April 19 of last year, she was spotted on a dinner date with besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, immediately after which the couple unfollowed Joe on Instagram.

MORE: Jason Kelce called Taylor Swift's 'brother-in-law' during surprise public appearance

Moreover, some have already predicted that "So Long, London" could be about Joe, who is from England, and it would potentially serve as a follow-up to Taylor's cheerful Lover track "London Boy."

Another song fans have begun to suspect is about Joe is "Florida!!!" featuring Florence + The Machine, the state being the location of Taylor's first Eras Tour concert since news of her break-up was made public.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.