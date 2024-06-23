Watch Travis Kelce join Taylor Swift for surprise onstage appearance during Eras Tour show

It looks like Travis Kelce finally found his way to get on stage during one of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's concerts, and fans are going wild.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end surprised attendees at the latest Eras Tour stop in London by joining Taylor for a hilarious segment before transitioning to the song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Watch Travis make his Eras Tour debut in the video below as he gallantly carries his girlfriend before she starts her next song…

Travis Kelce surprises on stage at Taylor Swift concert

Travis was one of the many celebrities to attend the 34-year-old's slate of shows in London for the month, including Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Hugh Grant, and several members of the royal family.

Most notably, the Prince of Wales was in attendance on his 42nd birthday, dancing the night away with his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Taylor shared a selfie from backstage after the show with Prince William and his two children, plus Travis, making it inadvertently their official Instagram debut as a couple.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," she captioned her photo, which quickly racked up the likes and now boasts over nine million likes. Travis has been a huge support to Taylor, having attended all of her London Eras Tour shows so far, and being an enthusiastic member of the audience several other times in the past.

Before hitting up London, Taylor shared a post reflecting on performing in Wales for the first time, writing: "Cardiff!! My first time playing in Wales and that was truly out of control in the best way — looking out into that massive, bouncing, dancing sea of people… I'll never forget it. I'm absolutely living for these UK crowds. Next up: our weekend at Wembley!!"

As Travis and Taylor's relationship continues to hit new highs, the NFL star recently responded cryptically to rumors that he and his superstar girlfriend were ready to tie the knot and start a family soon.

© Instagram Prince William and his kids George and Charlotte attended the first of the Eras Tour shows in London

In an interview with Will Reeves on Good Morning America, he remarked that he was trying to not think "too far down the road," and mentioned that he was just aiming to be in the "present," also referencing his celebrated NFL career.

"I'm so in the present, man. Just being present during the now is something I really pride myself on," the 34-year-old stated.

© Getty Images June 23 is Taylor's final show in Wembley Stadium for the tour

"And I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know what opportunities are gonna present themselves. So I know I got a 2024 football season coming up that I'm pretty fired up about."

He did, however, touch upon the amount of attention and love that's descended upon him since embarking on his very public relationship with the "Love Story" hitmaker. "I'm so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that's come my way in life."

© Getty Images Travis has attended all three of his girlfriend's shows in London

"I feel like I'm on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having' the off-season that I'm having. And just looking forward to what's next in life, man…I'm so grateful. So appreciative. And yeah. Livin' the dream, baby."