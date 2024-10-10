Sharon Osbourne looks totally different with long hair in unearthed childhood photos

Sharon Osbourne is known for her short brunette bob, but her son Jack Osbourne has now revealed pictures of his mom looking radically different from her youth.

"Happy Birthday to the Matriarch and the [diamond emoji]," Jack captioned a collage of pictures of Sharon from over the years, with two that showed the business manager as a young girl in her school picture, and another of her dressed up for Christmas.

One of the snaps showed Sharon, now 72, possibly around the age of 10, wearing a white fur-trimmed hood and fur hand muffs, with a big smile on her face as she posed for the portrait, while a second appeared to capture her as a young teen with her long brunette hair tied back in a simple ponytail.

"Wow, your oldest daughter is your mom's mini!!" commented one fan, as another added: "Mrs O and your daughter Pearl are identical."

"Wow you can really see your girls in a younger photo of Sharon. Esp Pearl and Maple!" wrote one follower.

© Instagram Sharon Osbourne cuddles into her granddaughter Andy

Jack is dad to four children; daughters Pearl, 12, Andy, eight, and Minnie, six, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and two-year-old daughter Maple whom he shares with wife Aree Gearhart.

Pearl's birth came at a tough time for the family, as only three weeks later Jack, now 38, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), an incurable autoimmune disease that attacks the brain and central nervous system.

Jack Osbourne with his four daughters and new wife Aree

"The timing was so bad", Jack exclusively told HELLO! at the time. "I'd just had a baby, work was going great… I kept thinking: 'Why now?'

I feel like it's somehow my fault", Sharon shared, while Ozzy added: "If it was me, you'd think: 'Ozzy had a reputation and it caught up with him', but Jack is such a good guy."

© eddie sanderson Ozzy and Sharon pictured with in the grounds of his luxury home in Coldwater Canyon, Beverly Hills, California in 1997

Sharon has been married to Ozzy Osbourne since 1982, and they have three children: Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Ozzy, 75, the frontman of rock band Black Sabbath, is also dad to children Jessica and Louis, whom he welcomed with his first wife Thelma Riley, and Elliot Kingsley, his stepson.