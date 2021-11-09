Sharon Osbourne shares rare photo of son Jack - and he looks totally unrecognisable! The star is a proud mom of three

There were celebrations in the Osbourne household on 8 November as Jack Osbourne marked his 36th birthday.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne surprises fans with romantic wedding photo

In honor of the happy occasion, his proud mom Sharon took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her youngest child - and he looks so different.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne’s kitchen inside her $12million mansion is like an American diner

The image sees Jack as a toddler, holding his teddy bear and sitting next to his rock star father Ozzy. With his cropped blonde hair and big brown eyes, the star looks adorable in the family photograph.

READ: Sharon Osbourne has the sweetest reaction to Amanda Kloots' DWTS debut

MORE: The Talk hosts' unbelievable homes: Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and more

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the cutest @jackosbourne! I am so proud to be your Mum, you are my rock," 69-year-old Sharon sweetly wrote, adding a love heart emoji.

Sharon shared a sweet throwback photo of Jack in honor of his birthday

Amanda Kloots was among the first to respond to the post. "Omg!! This little cutie! Happy Birthday @jackosbourne and happy 'birth' day to you too Mrs!" she wrote. A second follower remarked: "The cuteness overload in this pic is amazing!"

READ: The Talk's Elaine Welteroth breaks silence after shocking Sharon Osbourne audio leaks

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares rare photo of daughter Aimee to mark special celebration

Sharon and her husband Ozzy have been married since 1982 and together share Aimee, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack.

Ozzy and Sharon share three children together

Jack himself is now a dad to three little girls from his previous marriage to Lisa Stelly: Pearl, nine, Andy, six, and three-year-old Minnie.

The former couple were married in Hawaii in October 2012, six months after welcoming Pearl. Tragically, in 2013, Lisa revealed she had suffered a miscarriage with their second child, a son who would have been named Theo.

Sharon pictured with her three granddaughters

Jack and Lisa announced their separation in May 2018 and their divorce was finalized in March the following year.

Confirming their split, the couple said in a joint statement: "So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.

"What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here