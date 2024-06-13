Sharon Osbourne's granddaughter is aunt Kelly Osbourne's lookalike in celebratory new photo

The Osbournes gene is strong! Sharon Osbourne shared a gorgeous new picture with her granddaughter Andy Rose, Jack Osbourne's daughter, and fans couldn't believe how much Andy looked like her auntie, Kelly Osbourne.

"Happy birthday Andy Rose," Sharon captioned the picture which showed Sharon cuddling with her granddaughter at a restaurant. Andy, now nine, appeared to have dyed her hair grey, a look reminiscent of Kelly who has often worn her hair in that shade.

© Instagrram Sharon Osbourne cuddles into her granddaughter Andy

"Kelly Jr right there," quipped one follower as another commented: "My god, she’s the image of Kelly!!!!"

Andy is Jack's middle daughter with ex-wife Lisa Stelly; together they also welcomed daughter Pearl, 12, and Minnie, six. Jack is also dad to daughter Maple, 21 months, whom he shares with wife Aree Gearhart.

© Instagram Kelly Osbourne cuddles her newborn niece Pearl

Pearl turned 12 on April 14, and is Jack's eldest. "Today I witnessed my first grandchild being born, life changing experience. She is an angel," tweeted Sharon at the time of her birth.

Pearl's birth came at a tough time for the family, as only three weeks later Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS)., an incurable autoimmune disease that attacks the brain and central nervous system.

© Instagram Jack with his four daughters and wife Aree Osbourne

"The timing was so bad", Jack exclusively told HELLO! at the time. "I'd just had a baby, work was going great… I kept thinking: 'Why now?'"

"I feel like it's somehow my fault", Sharon shared, while Ozzy added: "If it was me, you'd think: 'Ozzy had a reputation and it caught up with him', but Jack is such a good guy."

Andy came next on June 13, 2015 and Jack previously admitted that she was a difficult toddler, as she refused to wear clothes for many years. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Jack revealed that she "just didn’t want to wear clothes anymore," and "then she decided that diapers were fire".

© Instagram Minnie's birth announcement from Jack Osbourne

Minnie was born on February 13, 2018, and Jack shared the sweet news with fans, writing: "Hey everyone meet Minnie! She’s the newest member of my girls only squad."

"She’s such a blessing and it [has] been so much fun getting to know her over the last year," he added a year later on her first birthday. "She’s sweet and playful and loves her big sisters so much. She’s quite possibly the best cuddler for her age. I can’t wait to see what magic will come from her as she circles the sun for another time. Minnie I love you."

"Maple Artemis Osbourne. Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Ozzy and I are over the [moon emoji]," Sharon tweeted in 2022 announcing the arrival of Jack's fourth daughter.

Maple came months after Jack proposed to Aree, and he also shared his own announcement, writing: "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."