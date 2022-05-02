Jack Osbourne shares touching video of dad Ozzy amid new health update The star made light of the situation

Following the news that his father, Ozzy Osbourne, contracted COVID-19, Jack Osbourne has shared yet another sentimental update informing fans of the singer's health.

MORE: Piers Morgan supports Sharon Osbourne after 'worrying' Ozzy Osbourne news

Jack took to Instagram to share a heartfelt throwback of his dad as he revealed that while Ozzy is still recuperating, he is getting closer and closer to his usual self.

The candid video showed the 73-year-old with a lighthearted energy he is sure to be regaining soon, as he laid down on what appears to be a tour bus.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy has contracted COVID-19

MORE: Sharon Osbourne leaving UK to be with Ozzy after his worrying COVID diagnosis

The post sees the star in his usual rockstar look with his signature round glasses, talking to someone through FaceTime on his phone. In it, his son hilariously reveals that little gets the UK native so excited than being with his pet Pomeranian.

The clip shows how he is speaking with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, but rather than conversing with her, he doesn't hesitate to ask: "Is Rocky there?" referring to his beloved pup.

As soon as his wife flips the camera towards the dog, the Black Sabbath alum's excitement is palpable, as he exclaims: "Hi Rocky! Hi!" before continuing to tell him: "I love you baby, I miss you terribly, Rocky boy," and blowing him a kiss through the screen.

The sweet update

His son captioned the endearing throwback footage with: "Update: Dad is on the mend and still FaceTiming the dogs. Thank you for all the love & support!"

MORE: Sharon Osbourne's $12m mansion is funhouse for 11 pets - photos

MORE: Sharon Osbourne's husband Ozzy looks unrecognisable in wedding photo

Fans were quick to express much appreciation for the health news, writing: "Thank you Jack for letting us know. All the good vibes for your dad. He will get better soon, and: "Oh Jack I'm so pleased to see this," as well as: "Such good news your Dad is on the road to recovery."

Sharon has already reunited with her husband

Sharon shared the news of her husband's diagnosis less than a week ago, on 28 April, through an emotional video on her Instagram. She promptly flew out of the UK to be with him.

Appearing on Piers Morgan's new TalkTV show Uncensored, the former The Talk star revealed that her husband of nearly 40 years is "doing okay."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.