All you need to know about KSI – from jaw-dropping net worth to Britain's Got Talent role

KSI has had a meteoric rise since he launched his YouTube channel back in 2009, with the rapper amassing over 24 million subscribers on his main account, while his videos have been viewed billions of times.

Away from his YouTube career, KSI has been able to launch his own business empire, incorporating a restaurant chain, sports drink company and even a kid's snacks brand. The star is also a successful rapper, releasing three albums and embarking on three nationwide tours. On top of all this, the star has also entered the boxing world, competing against the likes of Tommy Fury and fellow YouTube star Logan Paul, and he's set to be a guest judge when Britain's Got Talent returns next year.

If you're wanting to know more about KSI from who he is to his incredible net worth, this is all you need to know…

Biography

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, is a 31-year-old British YouTuber, rapper and internet personality who shot to fame after launching his YouTube channel in 2009. The vlogger first focused on reaction-style videos to the popular game series FIFA and even dropped out of education to continue pursuing his online career.

© Comic Relief KSI rocketed to fame thanks to his YouTube channel

In 2013, he joined a group of YouTubers known as the Sidemen, who focus on challenges, reaction-style videos and sketches. He left the group in 2017, citing clashes with other members of the group.

Career away from YouTube

Away from his YouTube career, the 31-year-old has become a successful boxer after first taking part in an amateur match against fellow YouTuber Joe Weller, which he won via a technical knockout.

The star has since been involved in other professional boxing matches, including against fellow YouTubers Logan Paul and FaZe Temperrr. He has also faced Love Island star Tommy Fury, however, he was defeated in a unanimous decision.

© Matt McNulty The star has boxed the likes of Logan Paul and Tommy Fury

KSI has since gone on to found his own boxing promotion company, Misfits Boxing.

The star has also become a successful rapper. In 2015, KSI released his first single Lamborghini and has followed it up with an additional three albums, including a collaboration with Randolph. His song, Lighter, won an Amazon Music UK award back in 2020 for 'Best Song'. He has also received two BRIT Award nominations.

© Jim Dyson The rapper is a Brit nominee

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the social media sensation would be a guest judge on the upcoming series of Britain's Got Talent, filling in for Bruno Tonioli. "I'm so excited to be a guest judge for BGT," KSI said in a statement. "When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it. I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my [expletive] off. I'm buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I'll be sure to leave a mark."

Business ventures

KSI has also become a successful businessman and has launched two companies with his former boxing rival, Logan Paul. The pair have collaborated with their sports drink brand, Prime, with flavours including Strawberry Watermelon, Meta Moon and Cherry Freeze.

© Charles McQuillan KSI and Logan Paul have their own sports drinks brand

In 2024, the duo teamed up with YouTuber Mr. Beast to launch snacks brand Lunchly, a direct competitor to Lunchables.

Net worth

© Dave Benett The star has a reported net worth of $100million

KSI is one of the most successful YouTubers and has a net worth of $100million according to Celebrity Net Worths. It's not just his YouTube career and business empire that has brought in the money for him, as the rapper told Men's Health in 2020 that he owned ten homes in the UK. It's believed that his property portfolio totals $10million.

Relationship history

Despite being a global superstar, KSI has kept his personal life out of the spotlight, but has confirmed that he has a girlfriend. Ahead of his second match with Logan Paul, the star wrote: "My body has been pushed to a point I never knew I had. I came to Vegas to be trained by the best with no distractions and I have come out an absolute beast."

He continued: "Throughout this period I have missed my family, my friends and my beautiful girlfriend, but they all understood that me training in Vegas was necessary."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star keeps his love life out of the spotlight

Speaking about his dating life on Good Morning Britain, he said: "For me, I keep my private things very, very private. I have a girlfriend and she's very private, we keep things quiet."

During his rise to global fame, KSI was dating his high school sweetheart, Seana Cuthbert, but the pair spilt in 2014.