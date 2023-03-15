Rylan Clark on feeling 'lonely' following marriage breakdown

Rylan Clark has shared a very candid glimpse inside his personal life since calling it quits with his ex-husband, Dan Neal.

Taking part in a gruelling four-day Scottish climb with Comic Relief, the This Morning presenter revealed how he's had a "bad few years".

Opening up to fellow Red Nose Day hikers Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis, he shared: "I've personally had a bad few years with my mental health, with my physical health. I'm looking forward to doing this because I've rebuilt my life and rebuilt my body."

He went on to say: "The last few years my whole life completely changed, and the year after it happened I wasn't in the best place. Now I'm back to feeling normal. This year I've gone, 'Say yes to things you'd never say yes to'."

Rylan took part in the Cairngorm mountain challenge

On the subject of dating post-split, Rylan confirmed that he's ready to find love. "I'd like to be with someone. I would like to share, I am quite a sharer,' the It Takes Two presenter confessed.

"I like giving and looking after people. For the past year and a half, I have not been doing that and for the first time Ross has had to be on his own."

Hinting at his loneliness, he also shared how happy he was to camp with Emma and Oti, saying: "A lot of nights I spend on my own."

Rylan confirmed his split with Dan in June 2021. At the time, he released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair."

The couple split in 2021

"I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage. I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Following the breakdown of their marriage, Rylan's mental health spiralled. In an interview with The Guardian's Observer magazine, he said: "I'd got to the point where I didn't know if I wanted to come back.

"Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I'd got… quite ill. I went down to just over 9st and I'm 6ft 4in. It got bad. Like, very bad. And I didn't think it would get better. I needed help."

