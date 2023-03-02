David Walliams poses in incredibly rare photo with son Alfred amid TV break The former Britain's Got Talent star is a doting father…

David Walliams is notoriously private about his son Alfred, opting to keep him out of the public eye but on Thursday the star gave fans an incredibly rare glimpse of his 9-year-old in a heartfelt string of photos.

Taking to his Instagram feed, the doting dad, 51, was spotted holding his little one's hand as he headed on the school run on the morning of World Book Day. David can be seen beaming in the sweet father-son moment whilst his son Alfred is dressed as Space Boy, the main character of his latest novel.

Captioning the post, David penned: "Me & my little SPACEBOY for #WORLDBOOKDAY." Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to flood the comments section with messages after he shared the rare update.

David was beaming in the photos

One fan penned: "Never seen you smiling happier. Proud dad. And the costume is perfect!" A second added: "Have a happy time with your adorable spaceboy david," alongside two love heart emojis. A third added: "Such a proud parent post."

The former BGT judge couldn't be prouder of his little one

When asked about his decision to bring up Alfred away from the public eye, David exclusively told HELLO!: "Well, because it's just childhood isn't it? Being in the spotlight, I don't see how that would help them. You don't know what they're going to want to do with their lives. What's the point of them being on display, I don't understand it.

"They might choose to do something completely private with their lives in which case there doesn't seem to be any advantage to it. You've got to make your own choices about that sort of thing. I knew what I was getting into, this is what I signed up to. Making a television programme, you know it's different, it's unavoidable and if you're a kid it must be quite hard."

