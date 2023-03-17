Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson's famous family's staggering net worth comes with a surprising twist The Overboard actress has been with her partner Kurt Russell for decades and all their children are successful

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are immensely proud of their blended family and all of their gorgeous children and with their success comes a net worth which is eye-watering.

The couple have been together for four decades and raised a brood of offspring including Oliver and Kate Hudson, from Goldie's first marriage to Bill Hudson, Kurt's son, Boston, from a previous relationship and son, Wyatt, who they had together. Not to mention all the grandchildren who you can find out more about in the video below.

Between them they have amassed a fortune which is impressive to say the least - and the family member bringing in more than anyone might surprise you.

Is Goldie Hawn or Kurt Russell worth more?

Between them, the happy couple have a combined net worth of $190 million, and the main breadwinner is Kurt!

His $100 million fortune pips Goldie's to the post by a mere $10 million.

The actors have splashed out on numerous stunning homes around the world and have a property portfolio most can only dream of.

Goldie and Kurt have created a lovely life together

What is Kate Hudson's net worth?

The Knives Out actress is also the co-founder of subscription fashion company Fabletics. She's behind King St. Vodka and INBLOOM wellness brand too.

This has amassed her a staggering net worth of $80 million. She's due to marry her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, in the near future and we imagine it'll be a lavish affair.

Kate is a successful actress and business woman

Oliver Hudson's net worth revealed

Kate's brother Oliver is also a successful actor and is best known for his roles in TV shows, Nashville, The Cleaning Lady and Rules of Engagement. He's also made numerous hit movies.

The dad-of-three has had success with podcasts Sibling Revelry and his latest, Unconsciously Coupled, with his model wife Erinn Bartlett. He's worth $10 million.

Oliver has a net worth of $10 million

Who is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son together?

Goldie and Kurt have one son together and that's Wyatt Russell who is also following in his parent's footsteps and is an actor.

Goldie and Kurt have a huge family - their only son together pictured far right

He played professional ice hockey for many years until injury forced him to quit. He's worth $4 million and portrayed John Walker/Captain America/U.S. Agent in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Thunderbolts and has had many other roles.

Is Kurt Russell's son Boston Russell an actor?

Boston Russell is Kurt's son from his marriage to actress and singer, Season Hubley. He prefers to stay out of the spotlight and didn't pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Kurt's son Boston pictured with Goldie, Kurt and Kate

He does occasionally appear with his famous family on red carpets, however, and they all remain close.

He's reported to be worth $1 million.



