Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have emotional reunion in honor of Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough have come together to honor the legacy of the late Lisa Marie Presley.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress is currently promoting From Here to the Great Unknown, her mother's posthumous memoir which she helped finish.

And as she travels on her book tour to further honor the late singer's legacy, for arguably one of the most special stops, in Memphis, Tennessee, where her grandfather Elvis Presley's famed Graceland home is, her grandmother made a surprise appearance.

Over the weekend, Priscilla left fans both in awe and emotional as she joined Riley and host Nicole Ritchie for a discussion about the book and Lisa Marie.

Recalling what Lisa Marie was like as a teenager, or how she differed from her mother, Priscilla shared: "She was her own person, that's for sure, she was a little spitfire."

Looking back on when she was nine years old in 1977 and Elvis passed away, she shared: "It was just her and I, obviously, Elvis had passed, and I tried very much to keep her busy," noting how she pulled her out of school and they flew to Europe, where she would try her best for Lisa Marie to never see the newspapers mentioning her father.

Asked how she and her daughter were different, she also shared: "We were different, Lisa was curious, very curious about different things, and she wanted to experience different things."

© WireImage Lisa Marie and Priscilla had a complicated relationship

She explained: "She seemed to like the feeling of not being normal, she wanted to be different," though maintained: "She had a good head on her shoulders, Lisa was not stupid, she was very smart."

© Getty Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie in Hawai'i in the late 1960s

Lisa Marie unexpectedly passed away aged 54 on January 12, 2023, after suffering from a cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction from a previous gastric bypass surgery, and she was laid to rest in Graceland on January 22.

© Getty The Presley women, including Lisa Marie's twin daughters Harper & Finley, in 2022

Following the special reunion with Riley, Priscilla took to Instagram and shared photos from the event, some of which pictured the two sharing a hug and walking hand in hand.

© Getty Riley and Priscilla's last public appearance together was at the Emmys earlier this year

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post, and gush over what a special night it was.

"Riley is such a grounded and beautiful lady!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "So much joy and so much heartache. Much love to you Priscilla," and: "I am so very happy the two of you are together tonight at Graceland where you belong!" as well as: "What a beautiful surprise!! Thank you and Riley for tonight."