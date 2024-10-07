Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters celebrate milestone 16th birthday — sister Riley Keough shares never-before-seen photos

It is a special day — although bittersweet — for Riley Keough and her family.

Amid the release of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which she helped finish, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress took a moment to celebrate something else, her youngest sisters' Harper and Finley milestone 16th birthday.

Prior to her January 2023 death aged 53, Lisa Marie welcomed four children, Riley and son Benjamin, who died from suicide in 2020 aged 27, with ex-husband Danny Keough, and the twins, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

In honor of the girls' birthday on October 7, Riley took to Instagram and shared a round of heartwarming, never-before-seen family photos.

She first shared a goofy throwback photo of the girls wearing sunglasses and hats, followed by more sweet snaps of them through the years posing with their older sister.

Riley also included photos that featured her late younger brother and mother, plus two final shots in which the girls appear all grown up and standing almost as tall as Riley herself.

"Happy Sweet 16 to my angel girls," she wrote in her caption, and endearingly added: "You are the most special girls in the whole wide world. I am so lucky to be your big sissy."

© Instagram Riley and Lisa Marie with the twins

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the touching tribute and photos, plus note on just how much the three ladies look like their legendary grandfather Elvis Presley.

© Instagram The girls are all grown up

"All look like Elvis! Strong genes!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "What beautiful sisters you all are… What a beautiful big sister they have in you! Happy Birthday beautiful Harper and Finley," and: "Happy Sweet 16 Harper and Finley!!! Growing up too fast!!!" as well as: "They’re so lucky to have you. Happy birthday girlies!"

© Getty The Presley women in 2022

Following Lisa Marie's passing, and a brief legal battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley, Riley became the sole trustee of her mother's estate, The Promenade Trust, which made her owner of Graceland as well as the sole trustee of her Harper and Finley's trust.

© Instagram Lisa Marie with her four children

Documents obtained by People at the time of Riley and Priscilla's settlement stated she would look over and manage the twins' portion of the trust "in a manner consistent with the needs of the beneficiaries, and not influenced by the desire of a Trustee."

Though the amount was not disclosed, Priscilla instead received a one-time, lump sum payment from the trust, plus she was appointed trustee of the sub-trust of her son, Lisa Marie's half-brother Navarone Garibaldi, who she shares with ex-partner Marco Garibaldi.