Lisa Marie Presley's teen daughter Finley shares emotional tribute in her honor, Riley Keough reacts

Mother's Day will never be the same, nor the easiest holiday, for Priscilla Presley and her family.

It has been just over a year since the former wife of Elvis Presley mourned the loss of their daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away on January 12, 2023 after suffering from cardiac arrest, later revealed to have been caused by complications from a previous gastric bypass surgery.

The Elvis & Me author has since then continuously honored her late daughter's legacy, and in honor of Mother's Day, her granddaughter Finley Lockwood followed suit with her own tribute.

WATCH: The Life of Lisa Marie Presley

Before her untimely passing aged 54, Lisa Marie welcomed four children; she shared daughter Riley Keough, 34, with Danny Keough, as well as Benjamin Keough – who died from suicide aged 27 in 2020 – plus twins Finley and Harper, 15, with Michael Lockwood.

On Sunday, Riley took to her Instagram Stories and reposted a Story shared by her younger half sister Finley, a tribute to their mom.

The teenager shared a throwback photo featuring her twin sister and Lisa Marie that captured the three dressed in pink princess outfits and silver tiaras. She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever," alongside a dove and red heart emoji.

© Instagram Riley reposted her younger half sister's touching tribute to their mom

She concluded: "Even though we can't celebrate with you, I'm still so grateful for all our memories."

MORE: Priscilla Presley reflects on 'beautiful memories' with ex-husband Elvis Presley for 57th wedding anniversary tribute

MORE: Priscilla Presley sparks reaction with rare intimate photos featuring Elvis Presley and Lisa Marie Presley

For her own tribute, Priscilla shared a photo featuring Lisa Marie as well as her son Navarone Garibaldi, 37, who she shares with her former partner of 20 years, music producer Marco Garibaldi. The photo is from 2011, when the three attended a fundraising event for the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas.

© Getty The Presley women in June of 2022 while promoting Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic

"There was nothing like a Mother's Day with both my son and daughter," Priscilla wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with their supportive messages.

MORE: Priscilla Presley shares bittersweet photo with Elvis Presley and Lisa Marie and reminisces over family celebrations: 'All smiles'

© Instagram Lisa Marie with her four children

"Priscilla, the bond you had with Lisa Marie will never be broken. Happy Mother's Day," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Thinking of you today… And everyday," and: "Sending you love this Mother's Day," as well as: "Beautiful photo! Happy Mother's Day," plus another one of her followers added: "The very best and loving mother. Happy Mother's Day."

MORE: Priscilla Presley's difficult confession about raising Lisa Marie Presley with Elvis Presley – why they didn't have more children

Priscilla recently reunited with much of her family for Easter Sunday this past April, and shared a photo from the celebrations featuring her son Navarone, Harper and Finley with their dad Michael, plus Jerry Schilling, a talent manager and lifelong friend to Elvis, among other family friends.

Though Riley – who moved with her husband Ben Smith Petersen and their daughter Tupelo closer to the twins following their mother's death, and has publicly reunited with her grandmother following their legal battle – did not appear to be in attendance, she gave the pic a subtle stamp of approval by liking it on Instagram.