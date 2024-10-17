Elizabeth Hurley reunites with ex-husband Arun Nayar at glitzy bash

Elizabeth Hurley reunited with her ex-husband Arun Nayar on Wednesday evening at a Diwali dinner in London.

The pair, who were married between 2007 and 2011, were also joined by Liz's son Damian whom the Bedazzled star shares with her ex, Steve Bing.

© Getty Images The former couple were also joined by Liz's son Damian

Since their divorce, Liz and Arun have remained close friends and have crossed paths on several occasions including at a New Year's Eve celebration in December last year and at Damian's film premiere in May.

For Wednesday's glitzy event, Liz, 59, looked nothing short of fabulous in a rippling strawberry pink sequin sari adorned with a glittering silver trim. She elevated her outfit with a pair of chandelier earrings and a delicate necklace complete with silver and raspberry-hued gems.

© Getty Images The actress turned heads in a blush pink sari

She rounded off her look with a matching silver leather clutch for added sparkle.

Ramping up the glamour, Liz wore her chestnut locks in soft waves and highlighted her features with smokey eyeliner and a glossy nude lipstick.

Entrepreneur Arun looked dapper in a navy suit and a white shirt while Damian, 22, looked smart as he towered over his mother in a white blazer and a pair of black leather trousers.

After parting ways in 2011, Elizabeth described her divorce from Arun as "the most amicable divorce in the world."

© Getty Images Elizabeth, Arun and Damian attended a Diwali dinner in Mayfair

While Arun isn't Damian's biological father, Liz has previously spoken about how Arun quickly became a father figure to Damian following their marriage.

Speaking to Daily Mail's YOU magazine, the former Gossip Girl star said: "Arun is Damian's daddy and a very good one too, they see each other a lot."

Damian's biological father Steve died by suicide in June 2020 at the age of 55. Steve, who was also the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment and perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.

Elizabeth and Damian's recent outing comes after the actress enjoyed a charity lunch in Mayfair held in honour of the Lady Garden Foundation.

© Getty Images Elizabeth looked lovely in a vibrant dress

For the event, which was held at Langan's Brasserie, Liz rocked a vibrant midi dress splashed with scarlet and purple. Her eye-catching frock featured frilled statement sleeves, ruffled tiers and a plunging neckline. She accessorised with a box clutch and a pair of gold strappy heels.

The star was joined at the event by a string of famous faces including the likes of Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice.

© Getty Images The star joined Sarah Furguson and Dame Joan Collins

Talking about the charity, Elizabeth exclusively told HELLO!: "I support the Lady Garden Foundation because I really feel that it's spreading information in a way that others perhaps haven't, and these are all messages that women everywhere need to know.

"My friend Tamara Beckwith, you know, started this foundation, and she works so hard for it. Her messaging is really getting out there to teach girls to talk about subjects that may be a little tricky to discuss."