Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in plunging V dress for glamorous outing

Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational on Tuesday when she stepped out alongside Sarah, the Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice in London.

The model, 59, oozed glamour as she attended Langan's Brasserie in Mayfair for the 10th-anniversary lunch in honour of the Lady Garden Foundation. For the special occasion, Elizabeth slipped into a red and purple gown featuring frilly sleeves and elegant ruffles. She completed her look with a pair of gold chunky wedges.

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York joins Princess Beatrice, Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins at the 10th anniversary lunch of The Lady Garden Foundation

Talking about the charity, Elizabeth exclusively told HELLO!: "I support the Lady Garden Foundation because I really feel that it's spreading information in a way that others perhaps haven't, and these are all messages that women everywhere need to know.

"My friend Tamara Beckwith, you know, started this foundation, and she works so hard for it. Her messaging is really getting out there to teach girls to talk about subjects that may be a little tricky to discuss."

© Getty Elizabeth Hurley looked lovely in a flowy dress

The Lady Garden Foundation was founded by Tamara and co-founder and charity chair Jenny Halpern, who were joined by a slew of celebrity supporters on Tuesday afternoon.

Among them was Sarah, the Duchess of York, who turned 65 on Tuesday, and her pregnant daughter, Princess Beatrice, who also shared the importance of the organisation.

© Dave Benett Elizabeth beamed alongside Joan Collins

"I think it's very important to amplify the voice for gynae health, and I think that Lady Garden is revolutionising health. I think it's what breast cancer awareness was all those years ago. As an AAA patient of breast cancer... I don't want to say 'sufferer', because I am not a sufferer, I am a fighter, and I'm a great survivor.

"I love the fact that I'm here, having had a mastectomy, and now I'm talking about it big time, and about Lady Garden amplifying the voice to help save lives."

© Dave Benett Sarah, the Duchess of York joined the star-studded line-up

The mother-daughter pair beamed as they posed for photos together. Beatrice was simply glowing in a burgundy button-down dress featuring long sleeves and tiny black polka dots.

The Lady Garden Foundation is doing incredible work in raising awareness for the five main gynaecological cancers. Talking about the important work they do, Jenny explained: "There are so many new ways in which we can bring people to understand gynaecological cancers.

© Getty Sarah was joined by her pregnant daughter Beatrice

"The more people understand and are educated, the better outcomes they will have. At the moment, 21 people die every day from gynaecological cancer. So, our aim is to literally smash that number down. I would say it's all about saving lives."

She added: "We are small and nimble, but we are really punching above our weight, and we want people to join us on this road, to make sure that women and girls are protected. And that means men have to understand this as well.

"It's not just about women getting it. It's about the partners, the husbands, the brothers, the uncles, the fathers. And that's where we want to go—to open up this world so that when people hear 'Lady Garden', they know what we're up to."