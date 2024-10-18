Simon Cowell 'devastated' over Liam Payne's death - 'I feel empty'

Simon Cowell has broken his silence, following Liam Payne's death at the age of 31.

In a touching post, Simon wrote: "You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you. This is so difficult to put into words right now.

"I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans."

He continued: "I had to tell you when you were 14 that this wasn't your time. And we both made a promise that we would meet again. A lot of people would have given up. You didn't. You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam. And you never forgot the fans. I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.

You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it."

Simon concluded: "I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And reading their messages today I believe you were. And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family. X."

Simon, 65, worked with Liam during the early days of his career, before they went their separate ways. After auditioning for the X Factor in 2008 and 2010, the late star formed a boyband with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. The group placed third in the seventh series, and One Direction signed with Simon's record label. After six years of global success, the band split in 2016.

Alongside Simon's post, the TV star made the decision to cancel Britain's Got Talent auditions, which were scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after balcony fall in Argentina

A spokesman for the programme's producer, Freemantle UK, stated: "Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam's friends, family and all who loved him." It is not known when auditions will resume.

Liam tragically passed away on Wednesday after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Authorities responded to an emergency call at the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the leafy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentine capital.

Buenos Aires police explained that Liam had sustained "extremely serious injuries" before medics confirmed his death in a statement to the Associated Press.

"At 17.04 through the 911 integrated public safety system, we were alerted of a person who was in an internal courtyard of the management of a south house hotel," Alberto Crescenti said.

© Jeff Spicer Liam Payne passed away on Wednesday

"At 17.11 a SAME team arrived and verified the death of this man and later we found out that he was a singer in a musical group. Unfortunately, he had injuries that were incompatible with life, as a result of his fall, so we had to confirm his death, there was no possibility of resuscitation," he added.

Following Liam's passing, the singer's family has released an official statement, via a spokeswoman. It reads: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Liam pictured with Cheryl in 2018

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

A father of one, Liam shared a seven-year-old son named Bear with his former partner, Cheryl, whom he met on the X Factor in 2008. Years later, the pair began dating. They were together from 2016 to 2018 and remained on good terms following their split. Cheryl has yet to release a statement.