Liam Payne's sister Ruth shares never-before-seen family photos in emotional tribute to late brother

The sister of the late One Direction star Liam Payne, who tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her brother.
Ruth Gibbins shared a handful of family photos from her personal collection in paying tribute to her brother. The carousel of photos included a shot from Ruth's wedding day with the former X Factor contestant in a blue suit, as well as a sweet moment between Liam and Ruth's son Ashton.
Ruth's tribute to Liam
In her written message, the late boyband star's sister called him her "best friend".
"My brain is struggling to catch up with what’s happening and I don’t understand where you’ve gone," she wrote.
"What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh, I never chuckle as much as I do when I’m with you with anyone else.
"I’m always in awe of your talent, it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you're absolutely smashing it each time."
Ruth also acknowledged Liam's fame and the treatment he received as a public figure. "I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you've really had to overcome all that was being aimed at you," she penned.
Liam's sister echoed a sentiment shared by Cheryl, the late 'What Makes You Beautiful' singer's ex-partner and mother of his son Bear.
The Girls Aloud singer shared a powerful statement on Friday which referenced the impact of Liam's tragic passing on their seven-year-old child and asked fans to "give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last."
Liam's bond with his sisters
The late singer grew up in Wolverhampton with older sisters Ruth and Nicola. The proud siblings regularly supported Liam at One Direction shows from 2010 when he rose to fame on The X Factor to the band's hiatus in 2015.
They are doting aunts to Liam's seven-year-old son. In her heartbreaking tribute, Ruth promised her brother: "We'll take care of Bear and he will always know how incredible his dad is and how much you idolise him."