Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer shares heartbreaking statement following singer's shock death

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer took to social media on Saturday with a heartbreaking statement following the One Direction star's shock death.
The social media influencer met Liam when she was a backing dancer on the X-Factor. The couple dated for two years between 2010-2012.
Taking to her Instagram account, Dannielle wrote: "Over the last few days I've been trying to process the news of Liam's death. Thank you to anyone who has taken the time to call, text, or DM sending condolences and offering support. I'm so grateful and it's helped more than you know.
"In time I will share more, but right now I don't feel mentally strong enough to face the reality of what's happened. Like all of us, I too am grieving, and need to take some time to do that privately. It's a heartbreaking time, which has already been made so much more challenging due to receiving negative and misinformed comments as well as pre-conceived judgement from those who don't personally know me, Liam or anything about our relationship over the last 14 years.
She concluded: "I will be back soon when I'm ready, but until then please take care of yourselves and each other."
Danielle is currently in a relationship with former Captial Radio DJ, Sonny Jay, and welcomed their daughter Mia in May this year.
Danielle's statement was shared just as Liam's sister, Ruth Gibbins, shared heart-wrenching words about the loss of her brother.
Ruth's statement
She wrote" My brain is struggling to catch up with what’s happening and I don’t understand where you’ve gone.
“What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh, I never chuckle as much as I do when I’m with you with anyone else.
“I’m always in awe of your talent, it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you’re absolutely smashing it each time.”
Ruth also wrote: "I don’t feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you’ve had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you.
"You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. You never believed you were good enough, I hope you can now see this outpouring of love that you never received in your time.
"Thank you for changing my life, thank you for the incredible memories, thank you for being the best brother and friend I’ll ever have."
Ruth also wrote “I’m sorry I couldn’t save you” and added: “One last time I need you to know, I’m here if you need anything, I’d drive to the end of the universe to bring you back.”
She also said that her family would “take care of Bear”, Payne and Cheryl’s seven-year-old son.
Ruth also wrote: “Liam knew he could call me anytime, any day and I would pick up or that I would always fetch him if he needed to just come home.”