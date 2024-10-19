Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer shares heartbreaking statement following singer's shock death

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer took to social media on Saturday with a heartbreaking statement following the One Direction star's shock death.

The social media influencer met Liam when she was a backing dancer on the X-Factor. The couple dated for two years between 2010-2012.

Danielle shared a legnthy statement on social media

Taking to her Instagram account, Dannielle wrote: "Over the last few days I've been trying to process the news of Liam's death. Thank you to anyone who has taken the time to call, text, or DM sending condolences and offering support. I'm so grateful and it's helped more than you know.

"In time I will share more, but right now I don't feel mentally strong enough to face the reality of what's happened. Like all of us, I too am grieving, and need to take some time to do that privately. It's a heartbreaking time, which has already been made so much more challenging due to receiving negative and misinformed comments as well as pre-conceived judgement from those who don't personally know me, Liam or anything about our relationship over the last 14 years.

She concluded: "I will be back soon when I'm ready, but until then please take care of yourselves and each other."

Danielle is currently in a relationship with former Captial Radio DJ, Sonny Jay, and welcomed their daughter Mia in May this year.

Danielle's statement was shared just as Liam's sister, Ruth Gibbins, shared heart-wrenching words about the loss of her brother.

She wrote" My brain is struggling to catch up with what’s happening and I don’t understand where you’ve gone.

“What I love most about you is your ability to make me laugh, I never chuckle as much as I do when I’m with you with anyone else.

“I’m always in awe of your talent, it should be illegal to be so talented and just have the ability to not only be good at things but be bloody great at everything you attempt, without even knowing you’re absolutely smashing it each time.”

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline © NBC 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.

Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.

Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition. September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200. December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.

Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.

One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.

The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.

One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.

One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus. May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.

Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.

Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK. March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.

Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

Ruth also wrote: "I don’t feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you’ve had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you.

"You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. You never believed you were good enough, I hope you can now see this outpouring of love that you never received in your time.

© Europa Press Entertainment Liam's former band mates have all paid tribute to the singer

"Thank you for changing my life, thank you for the incredible memories, thank you for being the best brother and friend I’ll ever have."

Ruth also wrote “I’m sorry I couldn’t save you” and added: “One last time I need you to know, I’m here if you need anything, I’d drive to the end of the universe to bring you back.”

She also said that her family would “take care of Bear”, Payne and Cheryl’s seven-year-old son.

Ruth also wrote: “Liam knew he could call me anytime, any day and I would pick up or that I would always fetch him if he needed to just come home.”