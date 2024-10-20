Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca steps for first time since domestic violence arrest

Francesca Eastwood made her first public appearance at the 25th annual Newport Beach Film Festival this weekend, just days after being arrested for felony domestic violence.

The 31-year-old actress looked poised and glamorous as she attended the world premiere of her new film, Queen of the Ring, marking her return to the spotlight after the recent legal drama.

Dressed in a sophisticated black turtleneck maxi dress, Francesca layered her look with a baggy navy-blue blazer and carried a studded bag, keeping her style effortlessly chic.

The daughter of Hollywood legends Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher appeared composed, flashing a few smiles as she posed for photographers on the grey carpet at Lido Theater in Newport Beach, California.

Her stylish appearance was put together by Cristina Ehrlich, a celebrated Hollywood stylist, ensuring that Francesca’s return to the public eye was nothing short of striking.

© Michael Tullberg Francesca Eastwood attends the world premiere of "Queen Of The Ring" at the 25th annual Newport Beach Film Festival

This red carpet moment comes on the heels of her October 12 arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Francesca was involved in a heated argument with her boyfriend while driving around Beverly Hills, which then escalated into a physical altercation.

© Gilbert Flores Alexander Wraith and Francesca Eastwood

The identity of her boyfriend remains unknown, although Francesca was known to be in a relationship with actor Alexander Wraith, with whom she shares a six-year-old son, Titan.

It’s unclear whether Alexander is the individual involved in the recent incident, but police were called to the scene after the argument, advising Francesca’s boyfriend to drive to the Beverly Hills Police Department’s Safety Zone.

Upon their arrival, officers observed visible injuries on her partner, leading to Francesca’s arrest. She was subsequently booked for felony domestic violence but was released after posting $50,000 bail. Her boyfriend reportedly refused medical treatment.

© Instagram Francesca is Clint Eastwood's daughter

Despite the drama, Francesca’s focus was on celebrating her latest professional milestone at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Queen of the Ring is a biopic about the legendary female wrestler Mildred Burke, in which Francesca plays the equally iconic wrestler Mae Young.

The actress shared her excitement about the role on Instagram, posting to her 182,000 followers: "I'm absolutely honored I got to play the iconic Mae Young. She is an absolute legend, and to say I was nervous is an understatement."

Francesca was joined on the red carpet by the film’s director, Ash Avildsen, and her fellow castmates, including Damaris Lewis, Marie Avgeropoulos, Emily Bett Rickards, Kailey Farmer, and Kelli Berglund.

© Amy Sussman Francesca Eastwood was recently arrested on domestic violence charge

The group posed together, showing off their camaraderie and excitement for the project. The film’s producer, Aimee Schoof, also attended, celebrating the hard work that went into bringing this wrestling biopic to life.

With an impressive cast that also includes Walton Goggins, Josh Lucas, and Tyler Posey, Queen of the Ring is set to shine a spotlight on the incredible lives of women in professional wrestling.

Francesca’s portrayal of Mae Young, known for her trailblazing career in the wrestling world, has already garnered attention, with the actress sharing how much she admired the wrestling icon. "Mae is one of the most inspiring women I've ever heard of, and I wish I got to drink some whisky with you," she added on her Instagram post. "What an experience."

This isn't the only project keeping Francesca busy. The actress, who has been steadily carving out her own path in Hollywood, will next be seen in Juror #2, a legal thriller directed by none other than her father, Clint Eastwood.

The courtroom drama boasts a stellar cast including Nicholas Hoult, J.K. Simmons, Toni Collette, and Kiefer Sutherland, and is set to hit theaters on November 1 in both the US and the UK. Francesca plays Kendall Carter, one of the key figures in the suspense-filled plot.

Francesca’s personal life has often been the subject of media attention. In addition to her high-profile relationships with photographer Tyler Shields and actor Clifton Collins Jr., she also had a brief marriage to the late manager Jordan Feldstein, which was annulled after just eight days in 2013.

Her relationship with Alexander Wraith, with whom she shares son Titan, has been under the spotlight as well, particularly since reports suggested they began dating in 2018 while Alexander was still divorcing his wife of eight years, Lili Gaildraud.