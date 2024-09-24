Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca's incredible vintage makeover will make you double take

Francesca Eastwood looked like a '60s siren in a new Instagram post on Monday, where she stunned in a vintage Yves Saint Lauren dress.

The daughter of legendary actor Clint Eastwood and Titanic actress Frances Fisher showcased her lithe figure in the shot, draped in the vintage halter dress with a sheer skirt and silk bodice.

She opted to leave her long, strawberry-blonde hair flowing down her back and chose a bronzed makeup look that highlighted her incredible cheekbones.

Francesca was the spitting image of her mother in the photos, with the pair sharing their incredible bone structure, blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair.

The mother-daughter duo also share a love of acting; Francesca made her film debut in The Stars Fell on Henrietta in 1995, produced by her father, and rose to fame after appearing in the E! reality show Mrs Eastwood & Company, which followed Clint's former wife Dina, her daughter Morgan, and Francesca.

Since then, she has appeared in Jersey Boys, directed by Clint, Final Girls, and Outlaws and Angels, which also starred her mother Frances.

© Instagram Francesca is the only daughter of actors Frances Fisher and Clint Eastwood

Speaking to Fox News Digital in August, Francesca revealed how growing up as the daughter of two such prolific actors allowed her to learn about the craft from an early age.

"At the time, I don't know if I appreciated it that much, but looking back- they kind of dragged me around with them, and they really included me and had me visit," she told the news outlet.

"That was always of the only things that they always spoke to me like an adult about,"

© Instagram Francesca is an actress in her own right with credits like Jersey Boys and Juror No. 2 to her name

She went on to discuss her respect and appreciation for filmmaking after growing up on film sets. "I feel like it's a home away from home, being on set no matter what, no matter what the set is," she said.

"Some are better than others, but I feel like it was a huge blessing in that it opened my world to something that I really love to do, and I appreciate them for kind of treating me like an adult in that way. At a very young age."

The actress is one of Clint's eight children; his eldest, Laurie, is 70 this year, while his youngest, Morgan, is 27.

© Paul Archuleta Clint and Frances split in 1995 but share a mutual love for Francesca's son, Titan, 5

He began dating Francesca's mom, Frances, in 1990, and the pair starred in the 1992 film Unforgiven, which Clint also directed; the flick went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Director for the 94-year-old.

Frances and Clint sadly split in 1995. However, they share a mutual love for Francesca's only son, Titan, whom she welcomed with her partner, Alexander Wraith, in September 2018.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, she called her parents' relationship with her son "just the sweetest", revealing they are "fantastic" grandparents.

© Jerritt Clark Francesca is one of Clint's eight children

"You know, my dad was very strict and my mom— both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid," she said. "And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how just doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong."

"They're so present," she continued. "It's a connection unlike anything else. And it's definitely like the most important part of my life right now is nurturing those relationships."

Francesca will star in the upcoming film Juror No. 2, directed by Clint and co-starring Nicholas Hoult, Kiefer Sutherland and Toni Collette.