Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca arrested on domestic violence charge

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca was arrested for felony domestic violence on Saturday after a verbal argument led to an alleged physical fight with her boyfriend.

As per TMZ, the actress and her partner were driving around Beverly Hills during the argument, and he called the police to report the incident.

Francesca was arrested but ultimately posted the $50,000 bail to walk free.

In a statement, Lieutenant Andrew Myers relayed the details of the incident: "On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 10:42 pm, the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the 'Safety Zone' at 464 North Rexford Drive (BHPD HQ) for a radio call of a possible domestic violence incident," he said.

"Officers conducted an investigation, and based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony, PC 273.5– Domestic Violence, and was booked at BHPD Jail."

According to TMZ, the mother of one was previously arrested in 2015 on a DUI charge, but her case was ultimately dismissed.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The actress was arrested for felony domestic violence on Saturday night

Although there are no reports as to the alleged victim's identity, Francesca has been dating actor Alexander Wraith since 2018, and the pair share a six-year-old son, Titan.

Despite the arrest, Francesca appeared in good spirits on her Instagram page just days later; she posted a series of photos celebrating the release of her new film, Queen of the Ring, which follows the story of Mildred Burke, a pioneering female wrestler.

She also appeared in her father's film, Juror No. 2, this year and has starred in a slew of projects like Clawfoot and Old.

© Steve Granitz Francesca has been dating Alexander Wraith since 2018

The actress, who is one of Clint's eight children, recently spoke to Us Weekly about her son Titan and how he is already following in his grandfather's famous footsteps.

"[Titan] loves watching his old movies; he loves the Dirty Harry movies," she told the outlet, referencing one of her father's most iconic roles.

"And it's great because a lot of them I haven't seen, so I get to kind of watch some of these movies that I never saw because we never sat down and watched them growing up. We watched his new stuff," Francesca said.

© MICHAEL TRAN The 31-year-old has starred in a slew of films, including Juror No. 2, directed by her father

"Now he wants to be a director," she continued. "He understands what shots are and what everyone's roles are and camera angles."

"To see him have this understanding at such a young age and this curiosity that I'm definitely trying to feed into as much as possible is really fun."

© Paul Archuleta She is the daughter on Clint and his ex-partner Frances Fisher

As for how she co-parents with Alexander amidst their busy schedule, she revealed they are "getting there" but that "there's always room for improvement".

Francesca is the only daughter of Clint and Titanic who dated in the early '90s. The 31-year-old was previously married to Jordan Hill, brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein; the couple married in 2013 before their annulment just a week later.