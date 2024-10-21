Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel look smitten in rare intimate photo

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son, Cruz, appeared totally smitten on Saturday as he stepped out to enjoy a football match with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

The pair, who went official earlier this summer, watched Inter Miami, a team co-owned by former England captain David, beat New England 6-2.

© Instagram The pair looked smitten as they posed for a photo

Following their outing, Brazilian singer Jackie, 29, uploaded a romantic snapshot to Instagram which showed the pair sharing a loving embrace.

The loved-up photo showed budding singer Cruz, 19, hugging his girlfriend from behind whilst simultaneously planting a kiss on the top of her head. Jackie, meanwhile, appeared to be smiling from ear to ear with her eyes gently closed.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock David and Victoria share four children together

For their autumnal date night, Jackie wrapped up warm against the chill in a stylish black bomber jacket. She wore her chocolate-hued tresses in a sleek bun and highlighted her features with a sweep of radiance-boosting makeup.

Cruz, meanwhile, dressed down in a simple grey Kurt Cobain T-shirt, smart black trousers and a chain necklace.

© Instagram Cruz and Jackie have been going from strength to strength

Amongst her carousel of photos, the writer and producer also included a sweet snapshot of the pair sharing a tender moment as they rode in the back of a car. In a show of affection, Cruz could be seen gently resting his head on Jackie's shoulder.

Lovebirds Cruz and Jackie were first linked back in April when they were spotted strolling through Paris ahead of former Spice Girl Victoria's Paris Fashion Week SS25 show.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Jackie and Cruz sat on the Front Row at Victoria's runway show

They have since made a string of romantic appearances and most recently celebrated Jackie's 29th birthday together in New York City. In honour of her special day, Cruz sweetly paid tribute to Jackie on Instagram, writing "I love you".

The pair have a shared passion for music. Jackie is a Brazilian/German singer-songwriter and shot to fame with Brazilian girl band, Schutz. She is now pursuing a solo career and is believed to be focusing on songwriting and producing.

A segment on her official Spotify page reads: "She [Jackie] now writes for singers of all genres including Latin market heavy hitters, pop and hip hop and movie soundtracks.

"Jackie no longer releases songs as a singer, stating in 2019 that although she had fun with the creative and visual aspects of it, being an artist was never something she wanted or aimed for."

Meanwhile, Cruz appears to be following in his famous mother's footsteps. The 19-year-old signed with a record label two years ago, and has reportedly been working on songs with writer Ed Frewett, who has previously joined forces with the likes of The Wanted and Little Mix.

In December 2016, he released a charity single titled 'If Every Day Was Christmas'. At the time, he told listeners that his song brings together "two of my favourite things: singing and Christmas".