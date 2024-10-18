Cruz Beckham, 19, and new girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, are so in love during New York date

It's been a busy week for the Beckham boys, with both Cruz, 19, and Romeo, 22, going public with their new girlfriends.

Romeo has recently started dating 23-year-old photographer Gray Sorrenti, while Cruz appears to have fallen head-over-heels for Brazilian musician Jackie Apostel, who celebrated her 29th birthday this week.

Despite jetting to LA to celebrate his mother Victoria's latest beauty launch, Cruz made sure to be back in New York with his new love on Thursday to celebrate her 29th birthday with friends.

Cruz shared a photo from the special occasion, captioning the photo of Jackie grinning with her cake with the sweet sentiment, "I love u".

Jackie reposted the snaps, saying: "Was sobbing," amid the emotional moment.

PDAS in NYC

Friday saw the pair engage in another loved-up display, walking the New York City streets arm in arm, cosying up and kissing behind a car.

1/ 6 Cruz dressed casually for their autumnal stroll, rocking baggy camouflage trousers, an oversized denim jacket and a bright blue baseball cap, while his birthday girl partner opted for a more glam ensemble.



2/ 6 © AKGS Jackie wore blue jeans with heeled leather boots, adding an oversized leather jacket to keep off the chill.



3/ 6 © AKGS They strolled amorously down Fifth Avenue, with Cruz's arm draped over Jackie's shoulder, before settling down into Sadelle's for lunch.



4/ 6 © AKGS The couple seemed super loved-up during their stroll

5/ 6 © AKGS Post-lunch the duo looked equally cosy

6/ 6 © AKGS They even stopped at a food truck!

Victoria's seal of approval

Cruz has introduced several of his girlfriends to his parents and siblings over the years, with his ex, Tana Holding, even joining the family's summer 2022 yacht holiday.

It seems Victoria has already given Jackie her seal of approval, though, with Jackie taking to Instagram in a head-to-toe VB ensemble, tagging her beau's mother-in-law in the post, writing: "Thank u for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham"

Dreamy indeed, the barely there lace ensemble comprised of a plunging sheer lace top with cut-out sides and a low rise skirt. The alluring number is not yet available to purchase, so we suspect VB personally selected it for Cruz's new girlfriend.

As well as growing close to Victoria, Jackie has seamlessly integrated herself into the Beckham brood, also helping Brooklyn to celebrate his hot sauce launch last week.

We look forward to seeing Jackie and Cruz's next super-stylish outing.