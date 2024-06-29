Cruz Beckham packs on the PDA with new singer girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham packed on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, on Wednesday when they stepped out in Chelsea with friends.

David Beckham's youngest son, 19, was seen kissing Jackie, 18, who jumped into his arms in photos shared by the MailOnline. The pair were joined by Cruz's elder brother Romeo, 21, and other friends, and enjoyed a night out at the Everyman Cinema.

Cruz was joined by his elder brother Romeo

It's safe to say the new couple are besotted, and despite not having officially announced their relationship, it appears as though they couldn't be happier.

Who is Jackie Apostel?

Jackie is a singer/songwriter. Having previously been part of the Brazilian girl band Schutz, the brunette bombshell decided to go solo with her singing career. According to her social media, she now sticks to songwriting and producing.

Her official Spotify channel explains: "Jackie Apostel is a Brazilian/ German writer and producer. For some time she used to release songs as an artist, to get them heard and open doors for what she really wanted to do, which was craft songs behind the scenes and “give them a life bigger than what she could ever offer”. The previously released songs have now been taken down, giving them the opportunity to be re-released by big names. A novel songwriting strategy.

"She now writes for singers of all genres including Latin market heavy hitters, pop and hip hop and movie soundtracks. Jackie no longer releases songs as a singer, stating in 2019 that although she had fun with the creative and visual aspects of it, being an artist was never something she wanted or aimed for."

Much like her musical beau, most of Jackie's social media content shows her working in music studios. One particular snap saw her posing outside the iconic Abbey Road Studios in East London.

It's safe to say it isn't just her musical prowess that impresses fans as the producer is also a fashionista, posting countless stunning photos of herself donning killer looks.

One high-fashion-inspired photo saw Jackie relaxing back on a cream sofa whilst wearing a strapless red co-ord of dreams.

The skirt cascaded around her as she threw her head back for the candid snap, that looked like it could feature on the cover of a fashion magazine. "Drama," she quipped in the caption.

Prior to their PDA moment, the couple were pictured enjoying a casual day out together in Mayfair. Cruz was seen with his arm around Jackie who looked ultra-stylish wearing light wash jeans and a black cardigan.