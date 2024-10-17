Victoria Beckham twins with daughter Harper in phenomenal black outfits

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper couldn't be closer, and the same goes for their fashion.

The mother-daughter duo were spotted in matching black outfits to celebrate the fashion mogul's launch of her brand-new concealer in LA. Harper opted for her signature slip-style satin gown from her mother's eponymous fashion brand.

© Instagram Black was clearly the dress code for the glamorous evening

Meanwhile, Victoria donned a killer black power suit, consisting of dramatic flared trousers and a plunging V-neck jacket. Beneath the jacket, only a glimpse of black lace could be seen.

Captioning the post, Victoria wrote: "What an amazing night celebrating the launch of our new concealer in LA and the next chapter of @victoriabeckhambeauty x @augustinusbader. The best is yet to come! Wearing my #VBDorian bag and #VBPSS25 suit, which is coming soon! Kisses #HarperSeven @cruzbeckham @melaniegriffith @charlesrosier x."

Harper wore her sun-kissed locks down and straight, while Victoria’s chestnut tresses were styled in soft waves, with brilliant blonde highlights framing her immaculately made-up face.

One detail that couldn't go unnoticed was Victoria's ultra-fluttery lashes, which she paired with flawless honey-hued bronzer and matching nude lipstick.

Victoria and Harper looked so beautiful

Victoria was also joined by her youngest son Cruz, who looked ultra-cool in an oversized white T-shirt featuring The Beatles printed on the front.

Fans of the former Spice Girl were quick to comment on the glamorous photos. "You must be so proud of Harper," one fan wrote. A second added: "Gosh, your daughter Harper looks like an angel!"

This isn’t the first dazzling appearance Harper and her famous mum have made recently. On Tuesday evening, the 13-year-old was seen swapping her monochrome ensemble for a vibrant pink psychedelic dress in her usual style.

The Beckham duo attended the Anastasia Beverly Hills launch, representing Victoria's beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. Meanwhile, Victoria kept it cool in a satin black dress with ultra-flattering frilly sleeves and a waist-cinching skirt.

Alongside the photos, Victoria wrote: "Thank you so much to my dearest friend @anastasiabeverlyhills for hosting us in your beautiful home last night! You are truly an inspiration, and it’s always such a pleasure to be back in LA with you. Kisses #HarperSeven @norvina @victoriabeckhambeauty xx."