Who is Cruz Beckham's glamorous new girlfriend? All about the Brazilian singer Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham is no stranger to the spotlight, being the youngest son of one of the world’s most famous power couples, David and Victoria Beckham. But this week, it wasn’t his famous surname that had everyone talking—it was his blossoming romance with German-Brazilian singer-songwriter Jackie Apostel.

The pair turned heads as they made their debut appearance at Victoria’s highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week show, drawing nearly as much attention as the couture collection on display.

Recommended video You may also like The Beckhams share a sweet family moment to mark Cruz’s birthday

The 19-year-old aspiring musician looked utterly smitten with Jackie, 29, as they sat front row at the glamorous event in the French capital, sending fans into a frenzy as they tried to uncover everything they could about the stunning brunette who seemed to fit so seamlessly into the Beckham family fold.

Their undeniable chemistry was evident as Cruz appeared besotted, keeping close to Jackie throughout the show, struggling to keep his hands off her and sharing sweet, affectionate moments.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Jackie and Cruz sat on the Front Row at Victoria's runway show

Jackie Apostel: Who is Cruz’s new flame?

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to a Brazilian mother and a German father, Jackie has spent her life straddling two vibrant cultures, growing up between Brazil and Germany and speaking English, German, and Portuguese fluently.

But it’s her talents and accomplishments in the world of music that have earned her recognition in her own right. Much like Cruz’s famous mum, Jackie has a background in the girl band scene, albeit on a smaller scale. She first found her voice as part of the Brazilian group Schutz before deciding to go solo.

Her debut EP, The Reformation A Side—A Trip on the Relationship, was a triumph, garnering over a million plays and showcasing her ability to blend genres and lyrical styles effortlessly.

© Instagram / @jackie.apostel Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie wore a Victoria Beckham dress

But despite the early success, Jackie’s true passion lay elsewhere. In 2022, she made the bold decision to step back from the limelight, announcing to her followers that she would no longer be recording or touring as a solo artist.

“For those who know me personally, you know I’ve planned this for a while and how much it means to me to put a full stop to this side of my career,” she shared on Instagram. “I’m a studio rat, I’m a creator, I’m a writer, producer, and artist in many ways, but releasing the songs we did myself was always just a way of showcasing the tracks.”

The revelation left her fans stunned but supportive, admiring her courage to carve her own path in an industry that so often tries to mould women into just one role. Jackie didn’t shy away from calling out the music business, taking a stand for female artists everywhere. “It seems some people within and without the industry still like to think that being an artist who cares about their image, who is a good performer, who likes to look good and is fearlessly themselves couldn’t possibly also thrive as a businesswoman, a producer, or whatever it is they do additionally.”

Now, Jackie’s focus is on songwriting and producing, spending most of her time in the studio, with regular sessions at London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios. Her Instagram feed is peppered with behind-the-scenes shots of late-night recording sessions and collaborative projects, giving her followers a peek into her creative process.

© Instagram Jackie is a keen singer

A shared passion for music

It’s no surprise that Jackie’s musical talents have caught Cruz’s attention, given his own ambitions in the industry.

The pair reportedly began seeing each other in April, with their shared love for music a big part of their connection. Cruz, who is just beginning to explore his musical career, is said to be inspired by Jackie’s experience and dedication to the craft.

The young Beckham has always made his musical aspirations known, famously telling Harper’s Bazaar in a candid interview that he had a crush on Billie Eilish and admired her innovative approach to music. “She knows where I’m at,” he said cheekily, long before meeting Jackie. Now, it seems he’s found someone equally passionate in the form of the multi-talented singer-songwriter.

Jackie’s versatility and genre-fluid style, which she described in an interview with Indie Band Guru as embracing “all aspects of pop” and not being afraid to mix in rock and Latin influences, perfectly complements Cruz’s own eclectic tastes. “We have rock records on there, we have a lot of Latin influence. It’s extremely genre-fluid, but they’re all big parts of me,” she shared back in 2019.

© Neil Mockford Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham leaving their hotel during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

What does Victoria Beckham think of their romance?

For most young men, introducing a new girlfriend to mum can be daunting—especially if your mum is none other than Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girl and fashion mogul. However, it seems that Jackie has already made quite the impression on the Beckham matriarch. When Victoria shared a heartfelt Instagram post recapping her Paris show, she included a photo of Cruz and Jackie looking cosy and affectionate.

“So grateful for my amazing family and friends,” Victoria captioned the image, subtly indicating her approval. It was a sweet gesture that showed just how comfortable Jackie has become within the famous family, settling in with ease and grace.

Jackie herself looked thrilled to be there, smiling brightly and offering praise for Victoria’s new collection, calling it “beautiful” in one of her own Instagram Stories. Clearly, she’s already a fan of the Beckham brand and is eager to support Cruz’s mum in every way she can.