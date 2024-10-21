Liam Payne's toxicology report reveals heartbreaking details

The music world was left in shock when Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, was found dead at the age of 31 after a fatal fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Now, fresh reports from Argentina have revealed a heartbreaking new detail: traces of several drugs, including 'pink cocaine,' were found in his system at the time of his death.

The singer, who gained worldwide fame as a member of One Direction, died suddenly after plunging from the third floor of the CasaSur hotel last Wednesday. Argentine police are still investigating the circumstances of his death, treating it as an 'inconclusive death' as they continue their search for the dealer who supplied Liam with drugs that night.

Early toxicology reports released on Monday confirmed the presence of several substances in Liam’s system, including cocaine, benzodiazepines, crack cocaine, and the recreational drug known as 'pink cocaine.'

Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after balcony fall in Argentina

This synthetic drug is a potent mix of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA. According to sources, investigators also found an improvised aluminum pipe in Liam’s hotel room, commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.

Argentine news outlet Infobae reported that a forensic study confirmed cocaine in Liam’s body. The site also stated that while further analysis of substances found in his room is ongoing, preliminary tests on a white powder found at the scene have not yet confirmed it as cocaine.

© JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Liam Payne's father mourns the loss of his son

Authorities are now focused on locating the person responsible for supplying the singer with these dangerous substances. Investigators are particularly interested in two hotel employees—a cleaner and another staff member—who are believed to have played a role in providing drugs to Liam in the days leading up to the tragic incident. Detectives discovered the drugs hidden inside a Dove Soap box in his room after his fall.

The tragedy has left his family reeling, with his father, Geoff Payne, staying in Buenos Aires until Liam's body can be released and brought back to the UK for a funeral expected in November. Geoff remains devastated, waiting for all medical examinations and tests to conclude before he can take his son home.

© Getty Liam Payne died aged 31 on Wednesday

Liam’s sister, Nicola Payne, posted a deeply emotional tribute on Instagram, reflecting on the heartbreaking loss.

"You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy," Nicola wrote, sharing family photos, including ones of Liam with his One Direction bandmates. She admitted that when she first saw the news of her brother's death, she went cold and clung to the hope that it had all been a terrible mistake.

© Getty Images Liam with his sisters Nicola and Ruth

Nicola described Liam as someone who always spread joy and kindness wherever he went, adding: "We will make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him, we promise this." Bear is Liam’s young son, whom he shares with ex-partner Cheryl. Nicola’s heartbreaking words echoed the sentiments of so many fans who adored Liam for his music, his charisma, and his generosity of spirit.

Ruth Gibbins, another of Liam's sisters, also shared her grief with the world, writing a deeply personal message of love and pride for her little brother. She thanked Liam for changing her life and for being "the best brother and friend I’ll ever have." Ruth described the countless moments of laughter Liam brought into her life, with his signature impressions and cheeky sense of humor.

© Getty Liam Payne was building a new life in Florida

"Liam is my best friend," Ruth wrote. "No one could ever make me laugh as much as him... He would just play song after song that had been recorded but never used, and we’d sit having a mini 1D concert."

She reminisced about their close bond, recalling how she learned to drive specifically to be able to visit Liam after he got through to The X Factor live shows in 2010. From dinners together to picking him up from work, Ruth painted a picture of a deeply connected and loving relationship. "Our calls would often result in me laughing at his ideas and next adventure," she wrote, adding that their phone conversations always ended with the words, "love you, miss you."