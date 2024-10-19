Liam Payne's dad arrives in Argentina for repatriation of his son's body

Liam Payne's father, Geoff Payne, arrived in Argentina on Saturday following the shock death of his son.

Geoff was pictured wearing a navy suit as he exited the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, where the 31-year-old British star had fallen from a third-floor balcony on Wednesday.

© JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Geoff arrived in Bueons Aires on Saturday

According to the Associated Press, Liam's father is said to have flown to the country to organise his son's repatriation.

Outside the hotel, Geoff spent time reading tributes and, according to Sky News, thanked fans for being there.

© JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The singer's doting dad read tributes and thanked fans

The publication also reported that Argentinian officials said Geoff visited the city's morgue to identify his son before meeting with the local prosecutor's office to arrange his son's return to the UK.

On Thursday, Liam's family issued a joint statement expressing how "heartbroken" they are by the singer's death.

© JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Geoff is in Argentina for the repartriation of his son's body

They added: "Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

© Nti Media Ltd/Shutterstock Liam with his parents Geoff and Karen in 2010

Liam often spoke of his parents while taking part in The X Factor. Mechanic Geoff and Liam's mother Karen made an appearance in One Direction: This Is Us, a 2013 documentary about the band.

Karen, who works as a nurse, said in the film, "When I see him on stage, I absolutely burst with pride, but we do miss him so much."

© JAB Promotions Liam's former band members have all shared their devastation

Since his passing, friends of the pop star, including all his fellow One Direction band members, Simon Cowell, and Robbie Williams, have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes to Liam.

On Friday night, Cheryl the mother of Liam's seven-year-old son Bear, broke her silence on the devastating news.

Alongside a black and white photo of Liam and Bear in bed together, she wrote: "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past few days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in the future.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."

Cheryl concluded: "Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl."