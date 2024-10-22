Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova makes telling comment about Kai Widdrington split

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Kai Widdrington following their recent split, making it clear that their dynamic has changed dramatically.

In a candid revelation, the mum-of-one stated, "We are not friends," hinting at some tension between the pair.

© Instagram Nadiya and Strictly pro Kai Widdrington parted ways earlier this year

The two professional dancers, who had sparked romance rumours after their close partnership on the hit BBC show, eventually confirmed their relationship in 2022 before this split this summer.

Speaking with The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday, Nadiya confessed: "We work together but we are not friends and that's ok. One thing I can tell you is that when you see me dancing with him it will be amazing because I'm a professional."

The former Strictly couple, who reportedly ended their relationship in June, had reportedly grown distant and ended their relationship following the conclusion of the tour in June, according to MailOnline.

© Getty Nadiya at The Pride of Britain Awards on Monday

They opened up about their romance for the first time in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine in December 2023. "I just knew Nadiya was The One," says Kai of the moment he fell for his co-star, a dancer on Strictly since 2017, shortly after he joined the show in September 2021.

"She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with."

Nadiya is a doting mother to her seven-year-old daughter, Mila, whom she shares with her ex-fiance, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot.

"People often misjudge her and just see a stunning blonde girl, but she's more than that," added Kai. "She's the kindest person I've ever met in my entire life, and the most amazing mother."

Nadiya recalled feeling hesitant at first, but Kai eventually convinced her. "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," she shared at the time.

© Nadiya Bychkova The Strictly dancers remain on the show

"When you're a mum, you don't jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn't just about me, it's about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.

"I didn't know how she would feel; that, to me, is the most important thing. So I took my time and he showed me that it was worth it in the best possible way."