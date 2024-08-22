Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington reveal their close connection despite split

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington may have parted ways, but their friendship remains strong.

The former Strictly Come Dancing partners, who reportedly ended their relationship last month, continue to show their support for each other on social media.

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are still on good terms

In a recent post featuring her daughter Mila, Nadiya received a like from Kai. He also reacted to her update about participating in the special show, A Special Evening With Nadiya Bychkova.

In return, Nadiya has shown her support for Kai by liking his posts about reuniting with the Strictly family.

This week, the blonde stunner shared a candid post on her Instagram Stories. The quote read: "As a single mom I work hard because I simply can't afford not to. I have no one to fall back on. I am the back up plan."

Nadiya is a doting mother to her seven-year-old daughter, Mila, whom she shares with her ex-fiance, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot.

The professional dancer began a relationship with fellow Strictly pro Kai in 2022, with the pair heading on their joint nationwide tour, Magic, earlier this year.The Mail reported that the former couple had grown distant and ended their relationship following the conclusion of the tour in June.

Neither party have commented on their relationship status. They opened up about their romance for the first time in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine in December 2023.

The Strictly stars recently parted ways

"I just knew Nadiya was The One," says Kai of the moment he fell for his co-star, a dancer on Strictly since 2017, shortly after he joined the show in September 2021."She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with.

"People often misjudge her and just see a stunning blonde girl, but she's more than that. She's the kindest person I've ever met in my entire life, and the most amazing mother."

Nadiya recalled feeling hesitant at first, but Kai eventually convinced her. "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," she shared at the time.

"When you're a mum, you don't jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn't just about me, it's about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.

"I didn't know how she would feel; that, to me, is the most important thing. So I took my time and he showed me that it was worth it in the best possible way."

