Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence following Kai Widdrington split reports

Nadiya Bychkova has been at the centre of several reports over the past week, both about her personal relationships and professional career.

On Friday, the mum-of-one broke her silence, although only addressed reports that she had complained to Strictly Come Dancing bosses about a dancer's conduct on the show. "There have been lots of Strictly rumours around in the last few days and I just wanted you to know that I have not complained about the programme," the dancer said.

"I am looking forward to the new series and can't wait for it to start. Enjoying a wonderful weekend with my family."

The post featured Nadiya enjoying time with her young daughter, Mila, seven, with the pair dancing in the garden. The Ukrainian-born dancer showed how close her bond was with her young girl as they sweetly embraced.

© Instagram Nadiya enjoyed spending time with her daughter

The 34-year-old, however, chose not to address speculation over her relationship with her co-star, Kai Widdrington. The pair started dating in 2022 and earlier in the year they embarked on a nationwide tour, Magic.

The couple have reportedly grown distant and called time on their romance following the conclusion of the tour last month. Neither party have commented on their relationship status.

© Nadiya Bychkova Nadiya didn't address her relationship with co-star Kai

It had been reported that Nadiya had made a complaint to BBC bosses "out of the blue" in the wake of misconduct claims that have surfaced around professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, both of whom have been axed from the show.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Graziano confirmed that the dancer had "kicked" his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, when they danced together last series.

© Guy Levy Graziano departed Strictly after "kicking" dance partner Zara

The Italian's spokesperson, Mark Borkowski, told BBC News: "There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right and he knows that. He knows he's made a mistake. He apologised at the time."

Confirming his axing from the line-up on Saturday, Graziano shared: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away."

© Getty The dancer confirmed his exit on Saturday

However, the star added: "While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at the time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends."

Giovanni has also been accused of misconduct by his former celebrity partner, Amanda Abbington. In a statement, the dancer said: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

© BBC Giovanni has also been at the centre of allegations

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive… No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me."

