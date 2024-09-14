Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova: From love at first sight to their shock split

After months of speculation, it was in January 2022 that Nadiya and Kai's love blossomed.

Talking about their relationship exclusively with HELLO!, Kai couldn't help but gush about his new flame: "I just knew Nadiya was 'The One'," he said.

"She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with."

Despite falling for each other, in January neither of the couple addressed the rumours until April when Nadiya first confirmed their love. Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Ukrainian-born pro confirmed that she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".