Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova: From love at first sight to their shock split
Nadia Bychkova and Kai Widdrington attend the UK Premiere of "Black Adam" at Cineworld Leicester Square© Mike Marsland,Getty

The professional dancers met on the hit BBC One show in 2021…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova, 33, and Kai Widdrington, 27, reportedly ended their relationship in July.

The former couple, who met on the show in 2021, couldn't have appeared more in love before reports swirled that the pair had decided to part ways. Despite their split, the couple appear to be on good terms and continue to support each other on social media.

Join us as we take a look back at Nadiya and Kai's relationship timeline, from the moment they met to heading on tour together...

Helen Skelton and Kai Widdrington pose during the 'Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2023'© Getty

Locking eyes at Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The couple first met in 2021 when Kai joined the cast. Nadiya had already been a member of the Strictly family since 2017.

Kai Widdrington kissing Nadiya Bychkova in an elevator© Instagram

Going official in 2022

After months of speculation, it was in January 2022 that Nadiya and Kai's love blossomed.

Talking about their relationship exclusively with HELLO!, Kai couldn't help but gush about his new flame: "I just knew Nadiya was 'The One'," he said.

"She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with."

Despite falling for each other, in January neither of the couple addressed the rumours until April when Nadiya first confirmed their love. Speaking to the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, the Ukrainian-born pro confirmed that she and Kai had been dating "for a couple of months now".

Nadiya and Kai attending the House of The Dragon premiere© Getty

House hunting in 2022

Just months after going official in January, by August 2022, the couple were reported to be house hunting after photos obtained by The Sun of them visiting estate agents in London circulated. The couple were already living together, while Nadiya's daughter Mila lived with her dad, Matija Škarabot, in Slovenia.

An online advertisement for Nadiya & Kai: Behind the Magic© Instagram

Heading on tour in 2022

In November 2022, the couple announced their "dream come true", sharing the news with fans that they were to embark on a joint tour, Behind the Magic, in 2023.

"Can't believe we're about to say this, but we're going on TOUR in spring 2023!!" Kai and Nadiya said in a joint message, alongside a promotional poster.

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington holidayed in the Maldives recently© Instagram

Romantic holiday in 2023

In June 2023, the couple headed on a romantic holiday to the Maldives. In one sun-drenched clip, the couple could be seen strolling along a jetty surrounded by crystal-clear water. Nadiya and Kai appeared in their element as they soaked up the stunning scenery.

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova attend the Ballet Icons Gala 2024 at The London Coliseum on March 17, 2024 in London, England. (© Getty

The couple part ways in 2024

In July, reports swirled that the couple had parted ways. While neither Nadiya nor Kai have commented on the alleged split, The Mail reported that the former couple had grown distant and ended their relationship following the conclusion of their tour in June.

