Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova: From love at first sight to their shock split

The former couple, who met on the show in 2021, couldn't have appeared more in love before reports swirled that the pair had decided to part ways. Despite their split, the couple appear to be on good terms and continue to support each other on social media.
Join us as we take a look back at Nadiya and Kai's relationship timeline, from the moment they met to heading on tour together...
1/6
Locking eyes at Strictly Come Dancing 2021
The couple first met in 2021 when Kai joined the cast. Nadiya had already been a member of the Strictly family since 2017.
2/6
Going official in 2022
After months of speculation, it was in January 2022 that Nadiya and Kai's love blossomed.
Talking about their relationship exclusively with HELLO!, Kai couldn't help but gush about his new flame: "I just knew Nadiya was 'The One'," he said.
"She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with."
Just months after going official in January, by August 2022, the couple were reported to be house hunting after photos obtained by The Sun of them visiting estate agents in London circulated. The couple were already living together, while Nadiya's daughter Mila lived with her dad, Matija Škarabot, in Slovenia.
"Can't believe we're about to say this, but we're going on TOUR in spring 2023!!" Kai and Nadiya said in a joint message, alongside a promotional poster.
5/6
Romantic holiday in 2023
In June 2023, the couple headed on a romantic holiday to the Maldives. In one sun-drenched clip, the couple could be seen strolling along a jetty surrounded by crystal-clear water. Nadiya and Kai appeared in their element as they soaked up the stunning scenery.
6/6
The couple part ways in 2024
In July, reports swirled that the couple had parted ways. While neither Nadiya nor Kai have commented on the alleged split, The Mail reported that the former couple had grown distant and ended their relationship following the conclusion of their tour in June.