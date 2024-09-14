Kai Widdrington breaks silence on missing out on Strictly partner ahead of reunion with ex Nadiya Bychkova

As the new series of Strictly Come Dancing kicks off on Saturday evening, pro dancer Kai Widdrington has shared his disappointment over not being paired with a celebrity.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the 29-year-old said: "Everyone wants to get a celebrity. Unfortunately, it wasn't my time this series. Two boys couldn't have one this series and sadly I am one of them. Some of us don't get partners and that's the way it is. Let's see what happens next year. Hopefully, I'll get one then."

© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Kai was partnered with Angela Rippon on the 2023 series

Kai joined the BBC show in 2021. The dancer was paired with broadcaster Angela Rippon, 79, in the 2023 series, who became the oldest contestant to take part in the show.

While Kai is still expected to appear in the opening episode of Strictly, the return of the show means he will be reunited with his ex Nadiya Bychkova, after the pair reportedly split in June.

Kai and the 34-year-old dancer began dating in 2022 after meeting on Strictly, and the couple would regularly share loved-up snaps together. Earlier in the year, Nadiya and Kai embarked on a nationwide tour, Behind The Magic.

© Getty Nadiya and Kai began dating in 2022

While the dancers are yet to comment on the split, fans have noticed that the former couple seem to be on good terms.

Nadiya recently shared a sweet photo with her daughter Mila, seven, which received a like from Kai, while the mother-of-one followed suit by liking a post of Kai reuniting with the Strictly cast.

© Instagram Nadiya has a close bond with her daughter

Nadiya shares her daughter with her ex-fiance, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot.

The former Strictly couple have previously been open about their relationship, and Kai revealed that he fell for his co-star shortly after joining the show in 2021.

"She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with," he said.

© Instagram The former couple would regularly shared loved-up posts

"People often misjudge her and just see a stunning blonde girl, but she's more than that. She's the kindest person I've ever met in my entire life, and the most amazing mother."

Nadiya revealed that she was initially hesitant to open up to Kai. The dancer said at the time: "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority."