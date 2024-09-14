Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kai Widdrington breaks silence on missing out on a Strictly partner ahead of reunion with ex Nadiya Bychkova
Subscribe
Kai Widdrington breaks silence on missing out on a Strictly partner ahead of reunion with ex Nadiya Bychkova
Nadiya Bychkova and kai widdrington at chain of hope gala © Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Kai Widdrington breaks silence on missing out on Strictly partner ahead of reunion with ex Nadiya Bychkova

The Strictly pro dancers reportedly split in June

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As the new series of Strictly Come Dancing kicks off on Saturday evening, pro dancer Kai Widdrington has shared his disappointment over not being paired with a celebrity. 

Speaking to the Daily Star, the 29-year-old said: "Everyone wants to get a celebrity. Unfortunately, it wasn't my time this series. Two boys couldn't have one this series and sadly I am one of them. Some of us don't get partners and that's the way it is. Let's see what happens next year. Hopefully, I'll get one then."

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington stood back-to-back© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock
Kai was partnered with Angela Rippon on the 2023 series

Kai joined the BBC show in 2021. The dancer was paired with broadcaster Angela Rippon, 79, in the 2023 series, who became the oldest contestant to take part in the show. 

While Kai is still expected to appear in the opening episode of Strictly, the return of the show means he will be reunited with his ex Nadiya Bychkova, after the pair reportedly split in June

Kai and the 34-year-old dancer began dating in 2022 after meeting on Strictly, and the couple would regularly share loved-up snaps together. Earlier in the year, Nadiya and Kai embarked on a nationwide tour, Behind The Magic

nadiya bychkova and kai widdrington at st pancreas station© Getty
Nadiya and Kai began dating in 2022

While the dancers are yet to comment on the split, fans have noticed that the former couple seem to be on good terms

Nadiya recently shared a sweet photo with her daughter Mila, seven, which received a like from Kai, while the mother-of-one followed suit by liking a post of Kai reuniting with the Strictly cast. 

A blonde woman embracing a young girl in a park© Instagram
Nadiya has a close bond with her daughter

Nadiya shares her daughter with her ex-fiance, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot.

The former Strictly couple have previously been open about their relationship, and Kai revealed that he fell for his co-star shortly after joining the show in 2021. 

"She's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with," he said. 

Kai Widdrington kissing Nadiya Bychkova in an elevator© Instagram
The former couple would regularly shared loved-up posts

"People often misjudge her and just see a stunning blonde girl, but she's more than that. She's the kindest person I've ever met in my entire life, and the most amazing mother."

Nadiya revealed that she was initially hesitant to open up to Kai. The dancer said at the time: "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority." 

You may also like

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More