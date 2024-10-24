Zayn Malik shares new update following One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death

Zayn Malik has issued a new statement on his upcoming US tour following the death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.
The late singer died, aged 31, on 16 October after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Zayn, who left One Direction in 2015 before the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016, previously announced he was postponing the US leg of his Stairway To The Sky tour following the "heartbreaking loss" of his friend.
The seven tour dates in Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Francisco have been rescheduled from 21 January until 3 February next year, something which Zayn confirmed in a post shared on his Instagram story.
The Pillowtalk singer previously said he was postponing the US leg of his Stairway To The Sky tour. "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," he announced.
"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."
Liam and Zayn, 31, found fame alongside their other One Direction band members - Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles - when The X Factor creator Simon Cowell put them together to form the boy band on the ITV talent show in 2010.
Despite Zayn and Liam's reportedly rocky relationship, he penned a touching tribute to the late singer on Instagram, expressing the deep grief Liam's loss has brought.
"Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives," he wrote.
"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."
The dad-of-one continued to gush about Liam's professionalism in the band, adding that they could "always rely" on the father of one to "steer the ship".
He continued: "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly."
Zayn went on to reveal that he will "cherish all the memories" they shared together and that the only way to describe how he is feeling is "beyond devastated".
He concluded: "I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro."