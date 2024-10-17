Inside Liam Payne’s ‘unbelievably tight’ friendship with fellow One Direction stars

Former One Direction star Liam Payne died on Wednesday night, in news that resonated globally, but those closest to him will be grieving his loss.

The 31-year-old died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Authorities responded to an emergency call at the Casa Sur Hotel, where Liam had been staying to support his former bandmate Niall Horan.

One Direction formed during The X Factor UK in 2010 when Liam joined forces with fellow singing hopefuls Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The band shot to global fame, best known for pop hits including What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life.

The group also coped with extreme scrutiny from the public and the media as interest in the five charismatic singers expanded beyond their vocal talents and into their personal lives.

When the group disbanded in 2016, with all five members pursuing solo careers, rumours of feuds and in-fighting surrounded the split. Despite this, the former bandmates remained close friends away from the spotlight, especially supporting their new careers.

Read on for everything the former band members of One Direction have said about their friendship with Liam Payne...



Louis Tomlinson

The relationship between Liam and Louis was initially a fractious one, as both singers felt they had the most experience and should 'lead' the band.

Liam explained their relationship to Hits Radio in 2019. He said: "When we were in the band it kind of felt like, because he was the oldest and because I'd been singing for quite a bit of time we both got put in a weird position.

"He was wanting to be the leader and I was doing my thing and wanted to. So at first, we didn’t get on at all. We absolutely hated each other, it was so funny. Really bad. We hid it well."

Despite a rocky start, Liam later shared that Louis was his "best mate in the band" and a "brother".

The duo continued to support each other after One Direction broke up. Louis went through a personal tragedy in 2016 when his mother died of leukaemia, and again in 2019, when his 18-year-old sister died of an overdose. Louis made a documentary, All of Those Voices, which featured both his mother and sister.

Attending the premiere with his former bandmate, Liam praised his friend on social media.

He wrote: "Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience. My neck hurts from how much I’m looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind just extends that respect I have for you.

"What you’ve dealt with and how you held it all inside. I'm so sorry I was so out of my mind and didn’t do better for you. I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so will try and make amends."

He continued, sharing an insight into the friendship and how Louis' support had helped him through difficult times.

"I'm so thankful to have you in my life mate. I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I've never shared it, but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same."

Louis responded via X, writing: "It means the absolute world. Love you lad!"

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline © Jeff Spicer 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.

2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.

September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.

November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.

August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.

November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.

December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.

May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.

December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.

March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.

October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

Harry Styles

Liam has opened up in the past about how Harry looked out for him whenever he was having a difficult time. Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Liam said of his former bandmates: "I get on great with most of them. I had a call from Harry the other day. I love him to pieces."

In an Instagram Live, the Teardrops singer revealed details about their friendship. He said: "I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely. He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling or if one of us is in trouble, I feel like. I spoke to him, and it was a really lovely catchup, actually. And I've got a lot of love for the man. He's great, he's really, really great.

"I think we've all felt this at different times, me and the boys. It's almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time. But everyone's so busy and you’ve got to be understanding of all that."

Liam continued to be vocal in support of his friend after the split, praising Harry's Vogue cover where he wore a skirt, and praising Harry's talents following his 2023 Grammy's win.

He wrote: "Wow … this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you've earned. God bless you brother congratulations."

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Harry opened up about his relationship with the band after the split. He said: "I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and have someone else who gets it.

"I feel like there's very much a respect between all of us. We did something together and that is something that you can't really undo. It's a very deep love for each other, I think."

Zayn Malik

Zayn was famously the first member of One Direction to leave, quitting the band in 2015. He was also the one who Liam shared the most tumultuous relationship with, reporting that Zayn "threw [him] up a wall."

Liam appeared to criticise Zayn when speaking on Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast, which led to backlash and Zayn's girlfriend at the time Gigi Hadid tweeted a fierce response.

Liam later clarified: "I wouldn't normally comment on this stuff but when it's your family it’s hard to let it slide," the singer wrote via X. "They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have.

"I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That's family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

Despite initial hostility, Liam and Zayn appeared to overcome their differences.

In 2023, Zayn shared an update about his new music via Instagram, and Liam commented: "This sounds big already,". Zayn replied, "Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love."

Liam also made a special mention of Zayn when sharing his appreciation for his bandmates.

He said: "The rest of the boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they came to the rescue. Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online.

"A lot of what I said came from the wrong place. I was so angry at what was going on around me and instead of taking a look inwards I decided to look outwards at everybody else and I just think I took it out on everybody else, which is just wrong, really."

Niall Horan

In 2017, a year after the split, Liam promoted Niall's new music, sharing via X: "Proud of how far we've come bro! Everyone go out and buy his album."

Niall revealed his nickname for his friend in his response, writing: "Indeed! Thank you Payno. Love ya. Go get this man’s single also."

They created an Instagram live together, when Liam went into the comments on Niall's livestream, trying to get his attention and then being added to the video by Niall, which fans loved.

Liam was in Argentina to support Niall, and shared an update to fans via Snapchat two weeks before his death. He said: "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that. But we need to talk."

He also posted a picture of the two of them, captioned: "Reunited".

Inside the group's bond

Dermot O'Leary, who presented the X-Factor when the boy band, shared a special insight into their relationship. He said: "They became brothers very, very quickly. These boys were kind of each other’s family, and they were so unbelievably tight."

The BBC Radio 2 presenter paid tribute to Liam via Instagram, writing in the caption: "The worst news. I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing.

"He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family."