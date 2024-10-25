Penélope Cruz shows husband Javier Bardem as never seen before in intimate photos

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem remain stronger than ever, after 14 years of marriage with two children. They continue to support each other on and off screen, even collaborating on projects together.

© COOLMedia/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The couple beaming on the red carpet

Their latest endeavor together was for none other than the Gentleman's Journal, as Penélope photographed her husband ahead of his interview, portraying him as never seen before with an intimate lens.

Taking to Instagram, Penélope shared the snaps she took of Javier with fans, clearly proud of her work. The photos not only gave a glimpse of her husband as she knows him, off-camera and in the context of their marriage, but a look at their beautiful home.

© Europa Press Entertainment Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem remain utterly in love

One black-and-white shot saw Javier wearing a woolen sweater and glasses as he looked seriously at the camera as though he had just looked up from a book, the background blurred behind him.

Another photo saw the actress taking the photo from outside through the window, as the 55-year-old laughed at her, sitting on a kitchen countertop and reading; as well as the burgundy sweater, he donned a pair of white boxer shorts that showed off his muscular legs.

WATCH: Penélope Cruz’s 50th birthday celebrations with famous friends

The mundane kitchen setting saw him sat next to a coffee pot and some cornflakes in tupperware, really emphasizing the couple's domesticity. There was even a photo of the Spanish leading man brushing his teeth, as his wife caught the shot via a small mirror in their bathroom.

Other more intimate snaps from Penélope saw her husband scantily clad, as he took a shower in one photo, and put on a pair of cream corduroy pants in another.

© JB Lacroix Penélope and Javier have known each other since the early 90s

She captioned the post on Instagram: "My husband photographed by me," adding: "Os gustan las fotos?", or: "Do you like the photos?"

It makes sense that Penélope was the photographer for the profile, in which Javier opened up about their relationship, after meeting on the set of Jamón Jamón in 1992; the actress was 18, while he was 23.

Javier explained that their age difference meant they had "had different lives, different objectives, aims and goals." It was when they reunited on the set of Vicky Cristina Barcelona, they realized they had chemistry.

"But it happened that we were both single at that moment, so naturally what had to happen happened — two people reconnected because they shared tons of things, way more than they expected," he said.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz in 2010

"But we also shared that we met each other and knew each other before all of the noise, before success and before anybody saw us with different eyes because of who we now were, what we had become," the actor continued. "And that's an important base, to rely on someone because you know them for real, and they know you for real. You see me, I see you. That's important."