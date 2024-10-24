Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens misses her big red carpet moment as she brings alternate date

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are as close as can be as a couple, but their differing work commitments recently means spending some time apart.

The 27-year-old Olympian showed up in Los Angeles for the premiere of the second part of her Netflix autobiographical docuseries, Simone Biles Rising: Part 2.

Her husband, 29, however was unable to attend, likely busy with training camp for the upcoming Chicago Bears game on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Jonathan is a safety for the Bears and has been a member of the team since March.

Instead, Simone brought along members of her family, hitting up the red carpet with her parents Ron and Nellie Biles, plus her sister Adria Biles. She was also supported by other Olympians and members of the Gold Over America Tour.

Gold Over America, a showcase for some of the country and beyond's most renowned gymnasts, many of whom are also Olympians, began on September 16 and will continue until November 3.

During the nationwide tour, Simone and Jonathan have been forced to spend time apart as the NFL season kicks off in earnest, although the 11-time Olympic medalist was able to catch one of her husband's games last month when their stops coincided.

© Getty Images Simone attended the premiere of "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" in Los Angeles

The pair are continuing to show their support for one another despite not being present on the carpet together, however, with Jonathan taking to social media to fawn over his famous wife.

He posted a pair of Instagram Stories that showed off Simone twirling around in her hotel in her gorgeous Galia Lahav dress, featuring a floral bodice with a sheer black skirt that even flashed her black underwear. "My baby [Premiere] ready!!!!" he wrote alongside a snap of her.

© Getty Images She brought her parents Ron and Nellie plus her sister Adria to the carpet

On the other hand, Simone told Good Morning America on the carpet about how she hopes to support her husband while they're both on the road, saying she tries "to go to as many games as I can."

"Obviously it's a little bit harder right now because I'm on tour, but we got to go to one while we were on tour. And other than that, [I will] the rest of the season."

© Instagram Jonathan took to social media to fawn over his wife's look

Earlier this year, Simone made an appearance on the Alex Cooper podcast Call Her Daddy, and got emotional while addressing the frequent negative reception her relationship has received on social media.

"One night I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him," she said defiantly. "You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.' That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."

© Instagram The gymnast and her husband got tattoos in each other's honor as well recently

Simone recalled thinking: "He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on," adding: "Truly, I've never met a man like him," and that he "never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!"