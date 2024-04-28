Penélope Cruz lets her hair down in very rare glimpse of date night with Javier Bardem for 50th birthday

Happy birthday Penélope Cruz! The Oscar-winning actress turns 50 today, April 28, and it looks like she and husband Javier Bardem are kicking off celebrations early.

The actress took to Instagram to share rare glimpses of their personal life, which included attending Puerto Rican musician Residente's New York City concert in Radio City Music Hall.

The star shared snaps from backstage with none other than superstar Bad Bunny, including one photo of her and Javier, 55, posing with the rapper.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Star File: Penélope Cruz

Penélope wore a beige sleeveless top with structured boning and a pair of jeans, with her long and curly hair dyed in a lighter hue of golden, while Javier wore a white furry cowboy hat with a blue tee and jeans.

The couple were later captured during the concert loudly singing and dancing to each other from their exclusive pavilion, with Penélope wearing the hat this time as she sang to her husband.

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star has been more tentative about how she plans to celebrate her 50th birthday, indicating in previous interviews that while she does expect to have a party with some of her loved ones, including her kids Leo, 13, and Luna, ten, she wasn't excited by the prospect of a big shebang.

© Instagram Penélope and Javier with Bad Bunny at a Residente concert the night before her 50th birthday

"If you have a party with a lot of your friends that you haven't seen in a long time, you end up super stressed out because you want to give all of them quality time and have conversations. But it's loud and you cannot really hear each other and it becomes so stressful," she admitted in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

MORE: Penélope Cruz stuns in plunging Mugler corset that showcases her stunning figure

At one point, she wasn't sure she wanted to celebrate it at all. "I'm always worrying about everything," she shared. "So I don't think I could worry anymore because of turning 50."

© Instagram The actress sported a casual look and golden locks for her concert night out

"All my friends are preparing me, like, 'You are going to be forced to do a party this time,'" she added.

MORE: Penélope Cruz stuns in tiny leather micro shorts you can't miss – photo

In a recent conversation with Elle Spain, she reflected on the different decades of her life and how they've each revolved around certain aspects, like her career and her children. Now, she says she feels like she's found the right balance to prioritize one over the other.

© Getty Images The star turned 50 on April 28!

"I worked a lot before, and at a very crazy pace," Penélope confessed, explaining that making up to four films a year at the start of her career allowed her the possibility to do good work and build a solid base.

MORE: Salma Hayek wows in plunge dress for incredible throwback with BFF Penélope Cruz

"Today I feel that I am very lucky that what I have been sowing over time now gives me the possibility of choosing what to do and where and when," she continued.

© Getty Images "All my friends are preparing me, like, 'You are going to be forced to do a party this time.'"

The star even added that she was more firm about saying no to projects that required her to be far from her family for extended periods of time, which Javier felt as well. "And I will never regret it. Because since they were born we do everything possible to be fully present in their upbringing. It is the most important thing for us."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.