Penelope Cruz candidly talks adoption plans and her 'sacred rule' for kids with Javier Bardem

Penelope Cruz is embracing all facets of her life ahead of her milestone 50th birthday later in April, and opened up in a new interview with Elle Spain about upcoming celebrations and family life.

The cover star for the April issue reminisced about each significant decade of her life, deeming her 30s to be all about "her children" with husband Javier Bardem, 13-year-old son Leo and ten-year-old daughter Luna.

She opened up in particular about motherhood always being one of her goals in life, and while she has spoken about adoption in the past, she revealed in the interview that she actually did try to adopt at a young age.

"I tried to adopt by myself when I was 20, on a trip to India, but it couldn't happen," she said in a conversation with Paloma Leyra. By the age of 20, Penelope was already well on her way to becoming one of the most well-known Spanish actors of her generation.

She had appeared in several Spanish and Italian films, making her feature film debut in 1992 with Jamón, jamón opposite future-husband Javier, and had just moved to New York to study ballet and English between films.

However, since welcoming her two kids with her husband of nearly 14 years, Penelope affirmed that she was ready for her career and schedule to evolve to suit their needs above all else.

"I worked a lot before, and at a very crazy pace," she confessed, explaining that making up to four films a year at the start of her career allowed her the possibility to do good work and build a solid base.

"Today I feel that I am very lucky that what I have been sowing over time now gives me the possibility of choosing what to do and where and when," she continued.

She explained that oftentimes, a film required her to film far from her home base or be away during summer months, she would say no, and that often goes for Javier, 55, as well. "And I will never regret it. Because since they were born we do everything possible to be fully present in their upbringing. It is the most important thing for us."

The Parallel Mothers star then confirmed why she doesn't talk about her children often in interviews. "I have a sacred rule and that is that we do not talk about them.

"If one day they have a job facing the public, well, they will have to learn to deal with that. But right now it's not time, they are just two children whom we absolutely protect."

Although she did share that she would most likely be spending her 50th birthday on April 28 with her family and her closest friends, some of whom have been in her life since she was a teenager. Will she have a party, though? She's not sure.

In a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, though, she mentioned that she found party planning quite stressful, especially the prospect of throwing a big one for her 50th.

"If you have a party with a lot of your friends that you haven't seen in a long time, you end up super stressed out because you want to give all of them quality time and have conversations. But it's loud and you cannot really hear each other and it becomes so stressful," she admitted.

