Beyoncé opens up about motherhood in emotional plea at Kamala Harris rally

Beyoncé stole the show as she made a guest appearance at Kamala Harris' rally in Houston, Texas, on Friday, performing "Freedom". The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer appeared alongside her mom Tina Knowles and lifelong friend Kelly Rowland for the highly-anticipated occasion in her hometown.

© Anadolu Beyonce kept it smart in a suit

Taking to the stage, the singer revealed that she was "not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," referring to her three children with husband Jay-Z: Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

© Anadolu Beyoncé spoke as a mother of three

She continued: "A mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future."

© CBS Photo Archive Beyoncé with her daughter Blue Ivy

Making a plea, she told the audience from her hometown: "We're all part of something much bigger. We must vote, and we need you."

Continuing, Beyoncé shared her idea of what she hopes for the future for her children, as she told the audience: "Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what's possible with no ceilings."

"No limitations. Imagine our grandmothers, imagine what they feel right now, those who have lived to see this historic day. Even those who are no longer physically with us, imagine all of their sacrifices," she continued.

WATCH: Beyoncé makes rare comment about her three children during surprise appearance

"The sacrifices made so we can witness the strength of a woman standing in her power, re-imagining what leadership is. For all the men and women in this room and watching around the country, we need you."

She donned a smart black double-breasted jacket with shoulder pads, cinched at her waist to emphasize that iconic hourglass waist, and a short skirt beneath, with a pair of stockings, to show she meant business. Her blonde hair, previously platinum, returned to its honey gold tones, which she wore in a soft wave.

© Anadolu Beyonce and Kelly Rowland arrive to deliver remarks at a campaign rally in support of Kamala Harris

Meanwhile, Kelly donned an oversized dark gray suit with white vertical stripes and a burgundy tie, her short black hair in a sharp bob as she accompanied her friend.

Beyoncé has made her endorsement clear over the past few months, with the Democrat presidential hopeful walking out to "Freedom" several times over the course of the campaign trail, including at the Democratic National Convention.

© Anadolu Beyoncé officially endorsed Kamala Harris

Meanwhile, the singer threatened to send a cease-and-desist to the Trump campaign after it posted a video with her song "Freedom" on social media.

In 2013, Beyoncé sang at President Barack Obama's inauguration, and in 2020, she endorsed President Joe Biden.