Barack Obama rapping Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at Kamala Harris rally needs to be seen to be believed

Barack Obama came out in support of Kamala Harris in the most amazing way on Tuesday.

The former POTUS was introduced by Eminem at a rally in Detroit and rapped the words to the star's hit "Lose Yourself" in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The award winning rapper supported Kamala — the Democratic presidential nominee — in his home city and spoke about freedom of speech before introducing Barack.

Standing at the podium, Barack confessed: "I have done a lot of rallies, so I don't usually get nervous," before adding: "But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem."

Barack then began rapping the words to the theme song from Eminem's semi-biographical movie 8 Mile.

"I noticed, my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, Mom's spaghetti."

The crowd roared at the unexpected breakout, and the 63-year-old politician continued: "I'm nervous but on the surface I look calm and ready, to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting."

He said he was hoping Eminem was going to be perform so that he could "jump out," and revealed he "Love me some Eminem."

Detroit, Michigan is where the Grammy-winner was born and raised, and he said there were a "couple of important reasons," he wanted to take center stage at the rally.

"As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me," Eminem said. "And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it's important to use your voice. So I'm encouraging everybody to go out and vote please.

"I also think people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions, and I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution, of what people will do if you make your opinion known.

"I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld."

Eminem backed Barack during his presidential campaign and endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020.

He even released an ad campaign ahead of the last election, "One opportunity... #vote," with "Lose Yourself" playing in the background.

The 52-year-old star is a vocal critic of Kamala's opposition, Donald Trump. In 2017 he delivered a five-minute rap, throwing shade at the republican who, at the time, was finishing his first year in office as the President of the United States of America.

