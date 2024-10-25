Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen lead Georgia crowd in support of Kamala Harris

Former president Barack Obama and legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen turned out to support presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Georgia Democrat rally on Thursday night to a huge crowd of 20,000 people.

This marks the first time Harris and Obama have campaigned together as she fights for America's vote, but it won't be the last.

The father of two spoke passionately to the crowd at the event, warning there is "no evidence that this man [former president Donald Trump] thinks about anyone but himself".

Recommended video You may also like Barack Obama Raps Eminem’s Lose Yourself At Rally For Kamala Harris

"Donald Trump is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down that golden escalator nine years ago," he continued.

Obama described the qualities that a good leader should have, which he explained he saw in Harris.

"Real strength is about working hard and taking responsibility and telling the truth even when it's inconvenient," he said.

© Anadolu Obama made an impassioned speech in support of the Vice President at the Georgia rally

"Real strength is about helping people who need it and standing up for those who can't always stand up for themselves. That's what we should want in our daughters and our sons. That's what I want to see in the president of the United States of America."

He continued: "The good news is, we've got a candidate to vote for in the election who demonstrates that kind of character. Who knows what real strength looks like, who will set a good example and do the right thing and leave this country better than she found it. That's what this election is about."

He is not the only Obama making impassioned speeches to the people of America about what he sees in Vice President Harris; his wife, Michelle, will join Harris at a Michigan rally on Saturday as they work to win the vote in the swing state.

© Joe Raedle The former president will join Bruce at a rally in Philadelphia on Monday

The Georgia rally brought out a slew of stars in support of the Vice President, including "Dancing in the Dark" singer Bruce Springsteen, who performed "The Promised Land" and "Land of Hope and Dreams" for the crowd.

Bruce also spoke at the event, telling the crowd that "Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant".

"He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be American," he continued. The 75-year-old will also appear at a rally in Philadelphia on Monday night alongside former president Obama.

© Joe Raedle The legendary singer performed two songs on Thursday night

Bruce is no stranger to endorsing presidential hopefuls; he sang at a Philadelphia rally for Hilary Clinton in 2016, the night before the fateful election, and performed seven songs eight years before, also in Philly, as he encouraged people to vote for Obama.

The Georgia rally saw Harris' biggest crowd yet after she drew in 17,000 people in North Carolina in September; this bodes well for the presidential hopeful, as the state is often a political battleground during the election.

© Joe Raedle Harris' rally gathered over 20,000 people

Iconic director Spike Lee also spoke at the Georgia rally, as did Marvel actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Vice President Harris has received several celebrity endorsements ahead of the November 5 election day, including Taylor Swift, Oprah, George Clooney, Pink and Lizzo.