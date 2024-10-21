Beyoncé and her lookalike mother look like sisters in coordinating outfits

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé and her lookalike mother, 70, look like sisters in coordinating outfits
Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles© Instagram

The wife of Jay Z and her mother Tina Knowles look so similar!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Saturday, the stunning Beyoncé shared some lovely snapshots on her Instagram of herself wearing a bedazzled grey suit and long, mermaid-style hair. Within the mother-of-three's bank of pictures was an image of herself and sister Solange, and also with her mother, Tina Knowles.

Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles© Instagram
Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles looked so similar in new pictures

Tina may be 70, but could easily pass for half her age and this latest image only proves it. Tina stood next to her superstar singer daughter wearing an all-black ensemble which she amped up with a gold, waist defining belt with a large buckle and lots of gold jewellery, as well as a leather bag by Saint Laurent. Perfection!

We think you will agree, B and her mom look so similar, they could easily be sisters.

WATCH: Beyonce's rare interaction at home with mom Tina Knowles

We last saw the Crazy in Love singer with her mother earlier this month. The Cowboy Carter hitmaker was seen overwhelmed with pride and emotion during a rare public appearance alongside Tina, cousin Angela Beyincé, and her former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

Tina Knowles, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Samantha Barry pose in dark room© Getty
Tina Knowles, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Samantha Barry attend Glamour Women of the Year

The 42-year-old was at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 in New York where her mother was honoured, and Tina's speech movingly brought her to tears. Tina told the room: "My daughters have brought me so much joy and pride in my life far more than anything else. They are my crew, my tribe, my rocks, my ride-or-dies."

Beyonce was a blonde bombshell at the event© Getty
Beyonce showed emotion when her mother was honoured at the event

The fashion designer added: "They have been right there by my side at the lowest points of my life and they have cheered me on at the highest points of my life, making me feel like I can conquer anything." 

At this point, Beyoncé could be heard shouting from the crowd through her own tears: "Because you can!" while wiping her eyes. Tina added: "I am asked most often 'What is the proudest moment you've had with your daughters?'.

Matthew Knowles with daughter Beyoncé and ex Tina Knowles © Jim Smeal
Beyoncé with her mother and father, Matthew

"And my answer is always the same. What I'm most proud of is the human beings that they are; how they have managed to stay humble, grounded, gracious and kind. And how they manage to put it all into their art."

