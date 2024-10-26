Willie Nelson's appearance at 91 has fans in shock during high profile appearance

Willie Nelson refuses to let his age define him, as he continues to tour and perform at 91 years old. The outlaw country music legend took to the stage in Houston, Texas at Kamala Harris' rally in his home state on October 25.

The country musician brought out his famous guitar, Trigger, to play "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "On the Road Again." The modified Martin N-20 classical acoustic guitar is so iconic that he once said in 1991: "When Trigger goes, I'll quit."

© Anadolu Willie Nelson performs at a campaign rally in support of US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on 'Reproductive Freedom' at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States on October 25, 2024.

Willie looked as lively as ever as he sat down with accompanying musicians, his white hair in signature braids down his shoulders, as he donned a red headband. Fans couldn't believe the 91-year-old's youthful appearance.

Taking to social media, they commented on his performance, and how incredible it was to see the 91-year-old still making music.

One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Texas native Willie Nelson performing at Harris Houston rally. He is 91," they added a mindblown emoji.

© Anadolu Willie Nelson at Kamala Harris rally

"American treasure @WillieNelson out there at 91 years old singing his heart out campaigning tonight for @KamalaHarris in Texas," another person said, calling him a "goddamn badass."

A third simply wrote; "Willie Nelson is 91 and leaving it all on the field."

Indeed, in his 90s, Willie shows no sign of slowing down, as he featured on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, in the "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson" and "Smoke Hour II" interludes.

© ROBERTO SCHMIDT Kamala Harris speaks with US Singer Willie Nelson (C) and his wife Annie D'Angelo backstage

He's set to release his 76th solo studio album on November 1, titled Last Leaf on the Tree. Produced by his son Micah, the song will contain songs by songwriters such as Beck, Neil Young, and Nina Simone, including a new version of Willie's 1962 song "The Ghost."

He will also release a new original song, "The Color of Sound", a collaboration with his son, who said that the album's through-line would be to do with "facing death with grace."

© Bill Clark Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate from Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke joins Willie Nelson on stage during his Turn out For Texas Rally, featuring a concert by Wille Nelson, in 2018

The singer's appearance at the campaign rally alongside Beyoncé won't be surprising to fans, as the singer has long expressed his ire about former president Donald Trump. Responding to the Trump administration's family separation policy, he released the political anthem "Vote 'Em Out."

He supported Texan Beto O'Rourke as the Democratic party's nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2018. Defending his appearance at a rally, Willie said on The View: "Everybody has an opinion. Everybody has a right to an opinion. I think I have one too."