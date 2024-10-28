Beyoncé shares incredible behind-the-scenes footage from Kamala Harris rally in Houston

Beyoncé made a powerful statement in her hometown of Houston, Texas, by publicly endorsing Kamala Harris for president at a lively rally, and over the weekend, the 43-year-old shared moments from the evening on Instagram, giving her followers a behind-the-scenes look.

In a carousel of photos and videos, she captured touching moments with Kamala, including a warm embrace backstage and a shot of the two on stage against a backdrop emblazoned with "Vote for Reproductive Freedom." Her caption, “Time to sing a new song,” set the tone for her message of empowerment and change.

Beyoncé’s speech was nothing short of inspiring. She made it clear that she was there not as a global superstar, but as a concerned mother.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician,” she said, her voice resonating through the packed venue. “I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided by our past, present, or future.” Her words were met with loud cheers and applause, as the audience felt the passion behind her plea for unity.

She continued by painting a hopeful picture for the next generation, saying, “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. It’s time for America to sing a new song.”

© Instagram Beyonce share behind the scenes footage from the rally

The crowd erupted into applause as she introduced Kamala with enthusiasm, declaring, “Let’s do this. Ladies and gentlemen, give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The rally was a star-studded affair, with Beyoncé surrounded by family, friends, and notable figures who came together in support of the cause. Standing beside her on stage was her longtime friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

© Instagram Beyonce gets ready for the rally

The two were all smiles, sharing a heartfelt moment of unity as they stood arm in arm. Kelly also delivered her own speech, echoing Beyoncé’s sentiments. “We are writing a new American story… of kindness and hope,” she said, adding her voice to the call for positive change.

The event was a family affair, with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, also making an appearance. Tina, dressed in a chic ensemble, was seen proudly watching her daughter from the sidelines, offering her support. Another notable presence was Collin Allred, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Texas, aiming to unseat Ted Cruz.

© Instagram Kamala hugs Beyonce's mom Tina

The rally served as an opportunity for him to connect with voters, and he expressed his gratitude for Beyoncé’s endorsement. “We need leaders like Beyoncé who aren’t afraid to speak up and inspire others. I’m honored to have her support,” he said.

The energy in the venue was palpable, with more than 30,000 people in attendance, and an additional 10,000 gathered outside. For those who couldn’t make it to the event, Beyoncé’s Instagram post allowed them to be part of the experience.

The clip of her speech, which quickly went viral, showcased the singer’s charisma and passion for change, resonating with millions who watched it online. Fans flooded social media with messages of love and admiration, praising her for using her influence to make a difference. “Beyoncé just lit a fire in us all—let’s make it count,” one supporter commented.

© Instagram Beyonce practices her speech before hitting the stage

Kamala, who has long been an admirer of Beyoncé’s work, was deeply moved by the endorsement. She expressed her gratitude, stating, “Beyoncé’s support means so much, not just because of who she is, but because of what she stands for.”

The Vice President’s team released a statement emphasizing the importance of the rally, acknowledging the superstar’s ability to connect with people and inspire action. “We are so grateful for the unwavering support from Beyoncé and everyone who has joined us on this journey. Together, we are building a brighter, more inclusive future,” the statement read.

While Beyoncé did not perform at the rally, much to the disappointment of some fans, the night was still a memorable celebration of community and activism.

Kelly Rowland’s rallying cry further energized the crowd, especially when she took to Instagram later, sharing a photo with Beyoncé, Tina, and Collin. Her caption was filled with enthusiasm, urging Texans to vote. “TEXAS!!!!! TEXASSSS!! TEXASSSS!! TEXAS!!!!!! TEXAS! You’re UP!! We need you to show up, and show out For @collinallred!!!! He is up for The U.S. Senate!!” she wrote. “To represent TEXAS!! WE NEED THIS SEAT!! So on your ballot, he’s up at the Top! And the ONLY name you should check! COLLIN ALLRED! LETSSSSGOOOOTEXAS!!”