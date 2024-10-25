Beyoncé enjoys quality time with her family in joyful new photos

Beyoncé looked happy and relaxed in a new set of photos posted on social media, ahead of her confirmed appearance at the Texas rally alongside Kamala Harris on Friday night.

The award-winning singer was captured enjoying quality time with her loved ones, including her sister Solange and mom Tina Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, who grew up with them.

The family were celebrating Tina following her Glamour Women of the Year award, and were attending an intimate dinner in New York City organized by Solange.

Tina shared several photos from the evening on social media, and wrote alongside them: "After the glamour awards, Solange @solangeknowles threw me the most lavish beautiful dinner she invited my friends and family and we had a ball!!

"These are the photos, but here of my beautiful family and Friends. (Swipe left for more photos) Thank you my beautiful pumpkin. @solangeknowles. Also a special thank you to @raulzepol for helping to set it up! @watersrestaurant. Makeup for me @kole_mua my suit @amsale jewelry by @lorraineschwartz."

The dinner was held at Waters Restaurant in Manhattan's Financial District. The restaurant hasn't yet opened, meaning the party was able to enjoy a private dining experience.

Tina is incredibly close with her daughters and reflected on her life as a mom during her acceptance speech. She told the star-studded crowd: "I've been so blessed in my life to do many things.

"I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother."

She then went on to refer to Kelly and Michelle Williams, who she was also a mother figure for growing up. "I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters... two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God."

Tina concluded: "You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up."

Beyoncé watched on from the audience and could be seen wiping away tears while smiling at her mom.

Tina and her ex-husband Matthew Knowles raised their children in Houston, Texas, and Matthew went on to manage Destiny's Child.

The family are incredibly talented, and Beyoncé's oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, is showing signs of following them into the entertainment industry herself.

In 2023, the pre-teen joined her mom on stage during her Renaissance World Tour, and showcased her dance skills for the world to see.

She is also set to star in the upcoming Lion KIng prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, voicing Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala, who will once again be voiced by Beyoncé.