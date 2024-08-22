Beyoncé's major legal move in the wake of Donald Trump's usage of her song 'Freedom' — here's what's happening

Donald Trump's campaign has courted controversy once again with an unauthorized use of Beyoncé's song "Freedom," and legal action may be afoot.

After the former POTUS reposted AI-generated images of Taylor Swift that falsely stated she was giving him her endorsement, the use of the song from the 42-year-old's album Lemonade is coming under fire.

Read below for all we know about what happened with "Freedom" and the Republican nominee's campaign, Beyoncé's team taking legal action, and why the song is an especially interesting choice…

How did the Trump campaign use "Freedom?"

A spokesman for the Donald Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, posted a video on social media that showed the campaigning Republican nominee walking off a plane in Michigan.

The montage was backed by the critically acclaimed song, which includes lyrics like "I break chains all by myself/Won't let my freedom rot in hell."

Beyoncé's 2016 song "Freedom" was used without her or her team's permission

What legal action did Beyoncé's team take?

While the singer herself hasn't spoken out about the incident (unlike Celine Dion's team when "My Heart Will Go On" was used at a Donald Trump rally without permission), her team has reportedly been swift with their response.

Per a report from Rolling Stone, the singer has threatened to send a cease-and-desist letter to the campaign for the unauthorized use of the track. While at the time of their story, the video remained up on X, as of writing this, Steven Cheung has taken the video down.

The Trump campaign's video has since been taken down

Why "Freedom?"

The use of "Freedom" in particular does come across as a more deliberate form of direct campaigning against the Democratic campaign of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, especially during the ongoing Democratic National Convention.

The track has become an unofficial anthem of sorts for the Harris-Walz campaign, first being introduced in the incumbent Vice President's first Presidential spot after announcing she would take over Joe Biden's campaign for the Oval Office.

"Freedom" has served as the unofficial anthem for the Harris-Walz campaign

Their use of the song, however, has been authorized by Beyoncé's team, with the singer in the past proclaiming to be a supporter of the VP, even inviting her to the Renaissance Tour last August. She has not officially endorsed her for President yet, however.

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles has frequently thrown her support behind the Harris-Walz campaign, and the song has been used during the DNC as well. In fact, it is still rumored that Beyoncé will make a surprise appearance on the final night of the Convention, when Kamala officially accepts her nomination for President from the democrats.

Will Beyoncé perform at the Democratic National Convention?

It is rumored that Beyoncé will perform at the DNC on Thursday night, August 22

As of now, it's unclear, as all parties remain vague on the matter. When asked by CBS Mornings, DNC chair Jaime Harrison simply responded: "Every day, she's in here singing 'Freedom' — at least we hear it across the intercom."

There have been other performances at the Convention so far, with John Legend and Stevie Wonder taking to the stage on Wednesday night, following performances from Mickey Guyton on Monday and Lil Jon on Tuesday.

Some are speculating that Taylor Swift, fresh off the Eras Tour, will also perform

Some are also speculating whether Taylor Swift will make a surprise appearance, now that her Eras Tour's European leg has wrapped, although she has not shared her public endorsement for the Democratic campaign so far either and the idea feels more far-fetched.