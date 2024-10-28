One Direction star Louis Tomlinson's lookalike son Freddie makes rare appearance

Louis Tomlinson usually keeps his private life out of the spotlight, but this week, his sisters, Phoebe and Daisy, shared a rare clip on social media, offering fans a heartwarming glimpse into their family time with his eight-year-old son, Freddie.

In the since-deleted TikTok video, One Direction fans were quick to remark on the youngster's uncanny resemblance to his famous dad.

© Gary Gershoff Louis Tomlinson is a doting dad to his son Freddie

Louis, 32, shares his son with his ex Briana Jungwirth, also 32, whom they welcomed in 2016 following a brief relationship.

Freddie's appearance sparked a huge reaction from fans, who were delighted to see how much he's grown. One fan stated: "Freddie looks more and more like Lou." Another said: "Freddy is definitely Louis' twin."

Louis was the first member of One Direction to become a father after his ex Briana gave birth to their son Freddie Reign Tomlinson in January 2016.

The pair met through a mutual friend and they were first photographed together in May 2015 at an album release party for Snoop Dogg. Two months later, it was announced that Calabasas stylist Briana was pregnant.

Louis confirmed the happy news that he had become a father by writing on X, formerly Twitter: "I'm pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday. He is healthy and pretty amazing. I'm very happy!!"

Louis has kept photos and details about his son fairly private, but ahead of Freddie's first birthday, he made a sweet comment about fatherhood.

When asked about his favourite part of being a parent on AMP Radio, he replied: "All of it. Any time he can do something new – I know he's not a dog [laughs], but… for example, he just started taking his first few steps, which is like nothing else, but before that, he was a little bit vocal. It's constantly changing, but the whole thing is super cool."

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Louis found fame with One Direction

Louis has also been vocal about how having a child at a young age helped him to mature. "Yeah, it was unexpected and I had to grow up very quickly," he previously told Fabulous Magazine.

"It was another one of them moments — being faced with the reality of a situation and having to step up. It was a very maturing time in my life," he added. "And, again, I've kind of got between two head spaces.

"I'm the responsible dad and brother some days and other days I'm still the reckless idiot chav I used to be. I'm still trying to work out a happy medium."