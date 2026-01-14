Louis Tomlinson swerves question about Zayn Malik as he praises fellow One Direction bandmates

Louis Tomlinson avoided answering a question about Zayn Malik as he heaped praise on their fellow One Direction bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan. The awkward interview moment comes after reports of a "physical altercation" between the pair while filming an upcoming Netflix series.

Louis, 34, was speaking to Billboard when he was asked about the upcoming show, which sees the pair travel across the US together in a three-part series as part of a purported multi-million pound deal. He said: "It was his idea, actually. I'll give him credit for that brilliance."

However, other than that brief nod to Zayn, 33, the singer then proceeded to gush about Harry, 31, and Niall, 32, regarding their solo music career success. Indeed, Harry - who is believed to still be dating actress Zoe Kravitz - has released three solo studio albums to much acclaim and has won three Grammy Awards since the group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

"I always knew Harry was going to go on to do what he's done - I'm sure he's superseded his own expectations in the way that he's taken over the world, but we knew he's got everything it takes to be a great artist," he said. "And Niall, I had a good feeling about too - he's Irish, he's lovely, everyone loves him. He also tours on an immense level. He's had some great albums." Louis failed to mention Zayn's solo career, swiftly moving on to other topics.

© Getty Images Louis and Zayn are filming a new US travel show for Netflix (pictured in 2014)

It comes after The Sun reported that Louis and Zayn had a full-blown "physical altercation" last month after a day of filming. The reason for their shock fallout has not been revealed, but is understood to have taken place while they were shooting the new travel show, for which a title and release date has not yet been revealed.

Despite this, Louis - who is dating TV star Zara McDermott - shared that since the tragic death of fifth bandmate Liam Payne aged 31 in 2024, the four were brought together. He told Billboard in the new interview: "We are definitely closer than we were." Louis and Zayn are also believed to touch upon their grief as they reminisce about their band days.

© WireImage One Direction formed in 2010 before going on indefinite hiatus in 2016 (pictured in 2013)

The lucrative deal to take part in a US-based travel show has likely been convenient for both Louis and Zayn. The former’s nine-year-old son Freddie with stylist Briana Jungwirth is based in California, while Zayn has been living in the country since 2018 and is raising daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in Pennsylvania.

They first met when the band was formed on The X Factor, at the suggestion of judge Nicole Scherzinger, in 2010. However, tensions between Zayn and his bandmates can likely be traced back to his sudden decision to leave the group in 2015. Additionally, Louis and Zayn were known to be particularly good friends while in the band, with the former admitting to taking the latter's departure the hardest.