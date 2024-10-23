Inside Louis Tomlinson's tragic family life from deaths to estrangement from father

Although he was one of the faces of the biggest boybands in history, Louis Tomlinson hasn't had the smoothest of rides with his family life.

The singer is sadly estranged from his father, while his mother sadly died from leukaemia in 2016, and his sister, Félicité, died from an accidental overdose, aged 18, in 2019.

Reflecting on his losses with the Guardian, he said: "That whole dark side I've gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that's the darkest [expletive] that I'm going to have to deal with."

Estrangement from father

Louis is estranged from his father, Troy Austin, who divorced the singer's mother, Johannah, when Louis was still a toddler. Louis subsequently took his stepfather's surname.

Since Louis started his own family, Troy has extended an olive branch. "I'd like to be involved in my grandchild's life," he said. "I've missed out on Louis' life and I'd like to make up for that. It's time to heal the rift."

Death of mother

In 2016, Louis' mother, Johannah, sadly died from leukaemia. Johannah had spent several months in hospital after being diagnosed with the aggressive cancer before dying at the age of 43.

A family statement read: "She desired nothing more than for everyone around her to be happy and loving. She worked tirelessly on numerous charity campaigns, creating memories for many individuals and their families.

"It wasn't uncommon for Johannah to hear through the media of an individual in need of assistance. She would immediately make it her objective to get that person what they often desperately needed, and rarely without success."

Days after her death, Louis honoured her memory with a performance on the X Factor and became emotional following his song. Praising the artist, Simon Cowell said: "Louis, I have to say I've known you for six years. The bravery of what you've done.

"I respect you as an artist, as a person and your mum was so proud of you and she was so excited for the performance. She's looking down on you tonight."

Speaking of the pair's bond with the Telegraph Magazine, he said: "One thing I've learnt since losing her is that any decision, even if I knew the answer, I'd call her. I didn't realise how reliant I'd become on her.

"That was the hardest thing for me, understanding that living life after meant making decisions on my own. I thought I'd always have a sounding board. There was a different level of credibility with my mum, because I idolised her."

Death of sister

Louis experienced more heartbreak in 2019 when his 18-year-old sister, Félicité, sadly died from an overdose. An inquest recorded a finding of death by misadventure.

The One Direction star's 2019 hit, Two of Us, features lyrics inspired by losing someone and the singer told the Guardian: "It was like the song I always wished I'd written. I went in and put my personal touch to the verses. It was a real moment for me in my grief, and as part of the creative process, because it felt like it was hanging over me."

He also added how he didn't want people to feel "sorry" for him, noting: "That's not how I feel for myself. Somehow it fuels me."